Saturday, Oct 23, 2021
PM Modi To Meet Seven Indian Covid-19 Vaccine Manufactures

PM Narendra Modi will be meeting representatives of Indian Covid-19 vaccine manufactures including Serum Institute of India, Bharat Biotech and Dr Reddy's Laboratories among others.

PM Narendra Modi to meet Indian Covid-19 vaccine manufactures.(File photo) | PTI

2021-10-23T12:28:09+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Published: 23 Oct 2021, Updated: 23 Oct 2021 12:28 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet seven Indian Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers on Saturday, officials said.

The meeting comes in the wake of India achieving the milestone of administering 100 crore vaccine.

Also read: India 'Steadfast Partner' In Global Fight Against Covid-19: PM Modi

The officials said representatives from seven vaccine makers including Serum Institute of India, Bharat Biotech, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Zydus Cadila, Biological E, Gennova Biopharma and Panacea Biotech will be participating in the meeting.

Modi is likely to emphasise on ways to vaccinate eligible people in India as quickly as possible and also help other countries in inoculating their population as part of the mantra "vaccine for all", an official source said.

The cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 101.30 crore, according to the health ministry data updated at 7 am.

India on October 21 achieved a major milestone in its vaccination programme against Covid-19 as the cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 100-crore mark, resulting in celebratory events across various parts.

More than 75 per cent of India's adult population has received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine, with nine states and union territories administering the first dose to all eligible people.

Over 31 per cent of the country's around 93 crore adults have been administered both the doses, according to health ministry officials.

So far, all adult population in nine states and union territories -- Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshadweep, Sikkim, Uttarakhand and Dadra and Nagar Haveli -- have received at least one dose of the Covid vaccine.

Three vaccines -- Covishield manufactured by Serum Institute of India, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Sputnik V -- are currently being used in the country's Covid vaccination drive. (With PTI inputs)

