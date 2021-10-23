India 'Steadfast Partner' In Global Fight Against Covid-19: PM Modi

Emphasising that India remains steadfast partner in global efforts in fight against Covid-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has thanked world leaders for hailing the country’s feat of crossing over 100 crore vaccine doses.

The wishes has been pouring in for India from various countries, a day after it achieved the 100 crore milestone.

"Congratulations to my friend @narendramodi and his government for administering 1 billion doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. A huge achievement," Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Twitter.

India and Australia are working side by side in the Quad grouping to expand vaccine access across the Indo-Pacific, he said.

Responding to Morrison, Modi tweeted, "Thank you, my friend @ScottMorrisonMP for your wishes on India achieving #VaccineCentury. And, congratulations to you for achieving high vaccination target in Australia."

Mauritian Premier Pravind Jugnauth also congratulated India and Modi on attaining the 1-billion vaccination mark, saying his country commends India's leadership in pandemic response efforts.

"Thank you for choosing Mauritius as one of the first recipients under the Vaccine Maitri Programme," he said.

In response, Modi tweeted, "Thank you PM @JugnauthKumar for your kind words. Our two countries are making rapid strides in our respective vaccination programme and fight against COVID-19."

Modi also expressed confidence that the close partnership between the two countries will continue to grow.

Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid said taking "281 days to get 1 billion vaccinated" is indeed spectacular.

"Congratulations to the people of India and Prime Minister @narendramodi for this outstanding achievement..This only gives hope that we can get the world vaccinated," he said.

"Thank You Mr. @abdulla_shahid for your warm words of encouragement. You can always count on India's support for your #PresidencyofHope in tackling this pandemic. India stands together with the UN in achieving vaccine equity and ensuring vaccine accessibility," Modi said.

Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis Timothy Harris congratulated India on the major achievement of administering 100 crore vaccination doses and said it is a "significant landmark".

"Thank you @pmharriskn for your kind words. We continue to remain committed in our fight against COVID-19," Modi said.

Dominican Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit congratulated Modi for leading India into a massive vaccination campaign and successfully administering over 1 billion doses of the COVID-19 vaccines.

"Together, we must work closely in our fight against the global pandemic," he said on Twitter.

Responding to Skerrit, Modi said, "Thank you @SkerritR for your kind words. Agree with you that we must work together in our collective fight against the pandemic."

Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh congratulated Modi and the Indian people for achieving the vaccination landmark, saying Mongolia is proud of its strategic partner India.

"Thank you President @UKhurelsukh for the thoughtful wishes on #VaccineCentury. We are committed to intensifying 'Strategic Partnership' with Mongolia," Modi said.

Co-founder of Microsoft Corp. Bill Gates also hailed India for the feat, saying it was a testament to the country's innovation, ability to manufacture at scale, and the efforts of millions of health workers backed by CoWIN.

Thank You @BillGates for your appreciation of the efforts of Indian scientists, health workers and innovators in achieving the 1 billion vaccine milestone.

In response, Modi tweeted, "Thank You @BillGates for your appreciation of the efforts of Indian scientists, health workers and innovators in achieving the 1 billion vaccine milestone."

India remains a steadfast partner in global efforts towards fighting this pandemic, the prime minister said.

Modi also thanked President Azali Assoumani of Comoros for wishing India and said the country remains committed to work with Comoros under the collaborative vision of SAGAR (Security and Growth for all in the Region).

Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba congratulated Modi and said the remarkable achievement will provide a massive boost in ensuring safety in the neighbourhood and beyond.

"Also, thank you for supporting Nepal's vaccine drive and recovery," he said on Twitter.

In response, Modi tweeted, "Thank you PM @SherBDeuba ji for your kind wishes. India is resolute in standing together with Nepal in jointly combating this pandemic. May our enduring civilizational ties continue to grow and strengthen."(With PTI inputs)