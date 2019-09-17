Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in his home state Gujarat to celebrate his 69th birthday.

Prime Minister Modi will paying a visit to his mother amongst various other official visits that include a visit to the Sardar Sarovar Dam on the Narmada river, whose water level has reached its highest mark for the first time, to kickoff the "Namami Narmade" festival.

For the first time since the height of the Sarovar dam was raised in 2017, the water level reached its highest peak at 138.68 metres on Sunday evening.

The dam was inaugurated by PM Modi on this day in 2017.

After visiting the dam site at Kevadiya, the prime minister would also address a gathering as well following which the PM would inspect some ongoing developmental projects near the dam.

The Prime Minister posted a video of the aerial view of the 'Statue of Unity' on his official twitter handle.

PM Modi is also expected to visit the temple of Lord Dattatreya at Garudeshwar village near Kevadiya.

On his 68th birthday last year, Modi was in his Lok Sabha constituency of Varanasi with school children.

The Prime Minister was greeted by leaders across political boundaries including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP president and Home Minister Amit Shah, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Shah described Modi as a leader with strong willpower and a symbol of decisive leadership and hard work.

"Under your leadership, an emerging India has made a mark in the world as a strong, safe and reliable nation," Shah said on Twitter.

Singh said the prime minister has been instrumental in building and strengthening India's position in the comity of nations.

"His visionary leadership has helped India in scaling new heights of glory. I pray for his good health and long life," the defence ministry tweeted.

Banerjee, who is likely to meet the prime minister in New Delhi on Wednesday for discussions on administrative issues, wrote on her Twitter handle, "Birthday greetings to Prime Minister @narendramodi ji."

"Happy birthday to Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji. We wish him a long and healthy life," Kejriwal said.