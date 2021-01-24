Pakistan To Get 5G Internet Network In 2022-23: Reports

The most evolved communication network, the 5G internet, will reportedly be developed in Pakistan in the next two years, according to media reports. The country is planning to roll out the network that will accelerate the download speed by 10 times to one gigabit per second (Gbps) and bolster economic activity.

It is aimed at auctioning “spectrum for…5G services in the fiscal year 2023,” the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said in its annual report 2020. Efforts are being made to come up with a comprehensive roadmap for 5G technology readiness.

Pakistan has kick-started its journey to make the most advanced 5G internet commercially available to consumers in 2022-23, The Express Tribune reported.

The tested speed stands 10 times higher compared to 100 megabits per second (Mbps) on 4G internet in the world, it said.

The Covid-19 pandemic proved a blessing in disguise as the digital economy widened multi-fold during these testing times in Pakistan. The crisis has prompted regulators and stakeholders to improve digital infrastructure.

Earlier, mobile phone service providing firms successfully conducted a test trial of 5G services under a limited environment and on a non-commercial basis in 2019 and 2020.

Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Aminul Haque said the government had planned to launch 5G technology by December 2022, but experts are still sceptical, believing the country will take a much longer time (5-7 years) to roll out the next-generation technology.

Haque made a test video call through 5G to China and said it was a wonderful experience. The voice was loud and clear, and the video quality was also wonderful, the report said.

With PTI inputs

