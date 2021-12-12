Advertisement
Sunday, Dec 12, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

PM Modi Twitter Account Hacked: Opposition Calls Out Cyber Security Standards

"If the government cannot adequately secure the (Twitter) account of the Prime Minister, how is it protecting the biometric aadhaar data of crores of Indians which it insisted on collecting," asked Shiv Sena's Rajya Sabha MP, Priyanka Chaturvedi.

PM Modi Twitter Account Hacked: Opposition Calls Out Cyber Security Standards
Tweet made from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's account after it was briefly hacked on Sunday | Twitter

Trending

PM Modi Twitter Account Hacked: Opposition Calls Out Cyber Security Standards
outlookindia.com
2021-12-12T19:43:17+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 12 Dec 2021, Updated: 12 Dec 2021 7:43 pm

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Twitter account got hacked briefly in the wee hours of Sunday,  several opposition leaders expressed concern over Pand said this exposes chinks in the cyber security.

They said cyber security was as important as the security of our borders and internal areas and asked whether the Aadhaar data of all Indians was safe.

Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said, "Hacking of Twitter handle of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is an issue of big concern, worry and exposes the chinks in cyber security. With advancement and reliability on technology, policy makers must realise that cyber security is equally important as border, internal security."

Related Stories

PM Modi's Twitter Handle Briefly Compromised, Claims India Adopted Bitcoin As Legal Tender

Shiv Sena deputy leader in Rajya Sabha Priyanka Chaturvedi said, "Prime Minister's account hacked briefly. Cyber security level exposed greatly."

Another Congress spokesperson, Shama Mohammed, said, "PM Modi's Twitter handle was hacked last night. This is a major security breach."

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

"If the government cannot adequately secure the account of the Prime Minister, how is it protecting the biometric aadhaar data of crores of Indians which it insisted on collecting," she asked.

Indian Youth Congress president BV Srinivas made a cheeky comment in response to a tweet on the hacking.

"Good Morning Modi ji, Sab Changa Si?" he said in response to the tweet that claimed India has "officially adopted bitcoin as legal tender" was put out from the hacked account.

Srinivas also asked, "When hackers were selling Bitcoin from Modi ji's account, where was the 'chowkidaar' at the time."

"So the hackers knew, Modi ji's password didn't have the 'STREANH'?(sic)" he said in another tweet.

Prime Minister Modi's Twitter handle was briefly hacked on Sunday, and a tweet claiming that India has "officially adopted bitcoin as legal tender" was put out from it.

The Prime Minister's Office later said the account was immediately secured after the matter was escalated to Twitter.

"The Twitter handle of PM @narendramodi was very briefly compromised. The matter was escalated to Twitter and the account has been immediately secured. In the brief period that the account was compromised, any Tweet shared must be ignored," it said.

The tweet, after Modi's personal handle was hacked in the small hours, also claimed that India has officially bought 500 BTC and is distributing them among its residents and shared a link, asking people to hurry up. The future has come today, it said.

Tags

PTI Narendra Modi Priyanka Chaturvedi National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

PM Modi Twitter Attack: Hackers Post Bitcoin Giveaway But This Is Not The First Time

PM Modi Twitter Attack: Hackers Post Bitcoin Giveaway But This Is Not The First Time

Uttarakhand CM's PRO Suspended After He Used Official Letterhead To Get Challans Cancelled

J&K Encounter: Security Forces Kill Jaish-E-Mohammad Terrorist In Pulwama

Omicron In India | Cases Touch 38: Know All States Affected By New Variant So Far

BJP And AIMIM Are Two Sides Of Same Coin: Maharashtra Congress Leader Naseem Khan

PM Modi To Unveil Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Tomorrow, Tourists Flocking The Holy Shrine

Puducherry LG Mandates Covid-19 Vaccination, Punishment For Those Who Refuse

'Invite Elected Representatives To State Govt Functions, Or Else...' Bihar RWD Instructs

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Pollution Capital Of The World

Pollution Capital Of The World

The Gas Chamber

The Gas Chamber

No Future For Our Future Generations

No Future For Our Future Generations

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from India

Barring PDP From Holding Youth Convention Citing Covid-19 Norms Is A 'Sabotage': Mehbooba Mufti

Barring PDP From Holding Youth Convention Citing Covid-19 Norms Is A 'Sabotage': Mehbooba Mufti

Akhil Bhartiya Teerth Mahasabha Demands Strict Action Against Hindu Right Wing Groups In Mathura

Akhil Bhartiya Teerth Mahasabha Demands Strict Action Against Hindu Right Wing Groups In Mathura

India Is For Hindus, Not Hindutvadis Says Rahul Gandhi At 'Mahangai Hatao' Rally

India Is For Hindus, Not Hindutvadis Says Rahul Gandhi At 'Mahangai Hatao' Rally

Assam Researchers Develop Covid-19 Test Kit To Detect Omicron In 2 Hours: All You Need To Know

Assam Researchers Develop Covid-19 Test Kit To Detect Omicron In 2 Hours: All You Need To Know

Read More from Outlook

Air Pollution In India: The Time To Act Was Yesterday

Air Pollution In India: The Time To Act Was Yesterday

Arvind Kumar / No matter how difficult the actions required to contain air pollution are, the cost of inaction is too high for something we can fix collectively.

'Sometimes': Nagaland Poet Emisenla Jamir's Poem Written Before Oting Civilian Killings

'Sometimes': Nagaland Poet Emisenla Jamir's Poem Written Before Oting Civilian Killings

Emisenla Jamir / ‘Sometimes’ was the first poem Emisenla Jamir read during the poetry session of the Nagaland Literature Festival, held a day before the Oting killings.

PAK Vs WI: Pakistan's Perfect Home Record And More

PAK Vs WI: Pakistan's Perfect Home Record And More

Syed Pervez Qaiser / Pakistan's home series against West Indies starts Monday with the first T20I in Karachi. Here's a look at the numbers that matter.

Meet Saraswati Devi The First Hit Music Composer Of Bollywood

Meet Saraswati Devi The First Hit Music Composer Of Bollywood

Amborish Roychoudhury / Khorshed, who took on the name Saraswati Devi to escape the attention of her community which was against her working in Bollywood, shattered many barriers and became a pioneer music composer

Advertisement