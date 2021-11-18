Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 18, 2021
Most Important Ingredient Of Sexual Assault Is Intent, Not Skin To Skin Contact: Supreme Court

While quashing the controversial judgement of the Bombay High Court which acquitted a man from sexual assault charges under POCSO Act while saying that skin to skin contact was not made.

Supreme Court of India has quashed the controversial skin to skin contact judgement of the Bombay High Court | PTI

2021-11-18T12:58:57+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 18 Nov 2021, Updated: 18 Nov 2021 12:58 pm

The Supreme Court on Thursday quashed the controversial skin-to-skin judgement of the Bombay High Court in a case under the POCSO Act, saying the most important ingredient constituting sexual assault is sexual intent and not skin-to-skin contact with the child.

The high court had held that no offence of sexual assault under the POCSO Act is made out if there is no direct skin-to-skin contact between an accused and victim.

A bench headed by Justice UU Lalit set aside the high court judgement and said the act of touching the sexual part of the body or any other act involving physical contact if done with sexual intent would amount to sexual assault within the meaning of section 7 of the POCSO Act.

Justice Bhat delivered a separate concurring judgment.

"The most important ingredient for constituting the offence of sexual assault is sexual intent and not skin-to-skin contact with the child. The construction of a rule should give effect to the rule rather than destroying it. Any narrow interpretation of the provision which would defeat its object cannot be accepted. The intention of the legislature cannot be given effect unless wider interpretation is given," the bench said.

The apex court said this is the first time that the Attorney General had filed an appeal on the criminal side.

Senior advocate Siddhath Luthra appeared for the convict in the case as an amicus curiae, while his sister, senior advocate Geeta Luthra, appeared for the National Commission of Women.

The apex court said this time a brother and sister have also opposed each other.

Attorney General KK Venugopal had earlier told the apex court that the controversial verdict would set a "dangerous and outrageous precedent" and needed to be reversed.

Two judgments were passed by Justice Pushpa Ganediwala of the Bombay High Court (Nagpur Bench). The verdict had said that groping a minor's breast without skin-to-skin contact cannot be termed as sexual assault as defined under the POCSO Act.

It had said that since the man groped the child without removing her clothes the offence cannot be termed as sexual assault but it does constitute the offence of outraging a woman's modesty under IPC section 354.

The high court had modified the order of a sessions court, which had sentenced a 39-year-old man to three years of imprisonment for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl.

The verdict had further held that mere groping will not fall under the definition of sexual assault. As per the prosecution and the minor victim's testimony in court, in December 2016, the accused, one Satish, had taken the girl to his house in Nagpur on the pretext of giving her something to eat.

Once there, he groped her breast and attempted to remove her clothes, the high court had recorded in the verdict.

However, since he groped her without removing her clothes, the offence cannot be termed as sexual assault and, instead, constitutes the offence of outraging a woman's modesty under IPC section 354, the high court had held.

The sessions court had sentenced the man to three years of imprisonment for the offences under the POCSO Act as also under IPC section 354. The sentences were to run concurrently.

The high court, however, acquitted him under the POCSO Act while upholding his conviction under IPC section 354.

The Supreme Court collegium had also withdrawn its approval to a proposal for the appointment of additional judge, Justice Ganediwala as a permanent judge of the court. 

The POCSO Act defines sexual assault as when someone "with sexual intent touches the vagina, penis, anus or breast of the child or makes the child touch the vagina, penis, anus or breast of such person or any other person, or does any other act with sexual intent which involves physical contact without penetration is said to commit sexual assault".

The court had held that this "physical contact" mentioned in the definition of sexual assault must be skin-to-skin or direct physical contact.

(With PTI Inputs)

Supreme Court POCSO Act Bombay High Court
India Herald New Era With Five-Wicket T20 Win Vs New Zealand

India Herald New Era With Five-Wicket T20 Win Vs New Zealand

Dani Alves Insisted On Returning To Help Barcelona Recover

Dani Alves Insisted On Returning To Help Barcelona Recover

IITF Returns After Pandemic Break

IITF Returns After Pandemic Break

Highway To The Skies

Highway To The Skies

PM Modi Proposes 'One Nation, One Legislative Platform' At 82nd Conference Of Presiding Officers In Shimla

PM Modi Proposes 'One Nation, One Legislative Platform' At 82nd Conference Of Presiding Officers In Shimla

J&K: Police Evicts Relatives From Protest Site Instead Of Returning Bodies Of Deceased Businessmen

J&K: Police Evicts Relatives From Protest Site Instead Of Returning Bodies Of Deceased Businessmen

Arunachal Govt Announces Education Reforms, Closes 400 Zero Enrolment Schools

Arunachal Govt Announces Education Reforms, Closes 400 Zero Enrolment Schools

Delhi Pollution: Noida Police Issues Traffic Advisory As Delhi Bans Entry Of Goods Vehicles

Delhi Pollution: Noida Police Issues Traffic Advisory As Delhi Bans Entry Of Goods Vehicles

