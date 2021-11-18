Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 18, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Supreme Court Quashes Controversial Skin To Skin Contact Judgement

Supreme Court quashed a Bombay High Court judgement which acquitted a man under the POCSO Act saying groping a minor's breast without 'skin to skin contact' cannot be termed as sexual assault.

Supreme Court Quashes Controversial Skin To Skin Contact Judgement
Supreme Court of India quashed a Bombay High Court judgement which said that skin to skin contact was needed for considering sexual assault in the POCSO Act. | PTI

Trending

Supreme Court Quashes Controversial Skin To Skin Contact Judgement
outlookindia.com
2021-11-18T11:28:54+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 18 Nov 2021, Updated: 18 Nov 2021 11:28 am

The Supreme Court on Thursday quashed the Bombay High Court verdict which had held that no offence of sexual assault under the POCSO Act is made out if there is no direct skin-to-skin contact between an accused and victim.

A bench headed by Justice UU Lalit set aside the high court judgement, and said the most important ingredient of constituting sexual assault is sexual intent and not skin-to-skin with the child.

Purpose of the law cannot be to allow the offender to escape the meshes of the law, the apex court said.

Related Stories

Supreme Court Quashed This Judgement - Groping 'Without Skin-To-Skin Contact' Does Not Qualify As Sexual Assault: Bombay HC

"We have held that when the legislature has expressed clear intention, the courts cannot create ambiguity in the provision. It is right that courts cannot be overzealous in creating ambiguity," the bench, also comprising Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Bela M Trivedi, said.

The top court, which was hearing separate appeals of Attorney General and the National Commission for women (NCW), had on January 27 stayed the order which had acquitted a man under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act saying groping a minor's breast without 'skin to skin contact' cannot be termed as sexual assault.

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

The sessions court had sentenced the man to three years of imprisonment for the offences under the POCSO Act as also under IPC section 354. The sentences were to run concurrently.

The high court, however, acquitted him under the POCSO Act while upholding his conviction under IPC section 354.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk NCW Attorney General for India Crime Against Children Crime Against Women National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Only 7.15% Online RTI Applications Filed By Women In 8 Years: Right To Information Request Reveals

Only 7.15% Online RTI Applications Filed By Women In 8 Years: Right To Information Request Reveals

Delhi Air Pollution: Covid-19 Recovering Patients At Greater Risk Of Lung Disease, Experts Suggest Ways To Stay Safe

PM Modi Proposes 'One Nation, One Legislative Platform' At 82nd Conference Of Presiding Officers In Shimla

J&K: Police Evicts Relatives From Protest Site Instead Of Returning Corpses Of The Deceased Businessmen

Arunachal Govt Announces Education Reforms, Closes 400 Zero Enrolment Schools

Delhi Pollution: Noida Police Issues Traffic Advisory As Delhi Bans Entry Of Goods Vehicles

Goa Polls: TMC, AAP Banking On Anti-Incumbency Against BJP And Lack Of Trust In Congress

Channi Govt Announces Cancellation Of FIRs Against Protesting Farmers

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Herald New Era With Five-Wicket T20 Win Vs New Zealand

India Herald New Era With Five-Wicket T20 Win Vs New Zealand

IITF Returns After Pandemic Break

IITF Returns After Pandemic Break

Highway To The Skies

Highway To The Skies

Aces High

Aces High

Advertisement

More from India

Can't Let City Go To Dogs: Delhi HC On 'Illegal' Encroachment By Street Vendors

Can't Let City Go To Dogs: Delhi HC On 'Illegal' Encroachment By Street Vendors

China Asks Pakistan To Create Enabling Conditions For Chinese Nationals Working For CPEC

China Asks Pakistan To Create Enabling Conditions For Chinese Nationals Working For CPEC

West Bengal Assembly Moves Privilege Motion Against CBI and ED For Allegedly Lowering Dignity Of Chair

West Bengal Assembly Moves Privilege Motion Against CBI and ED For Allegedly Lowering Dignity Of Chair

The Business Of Politics: Five Politicians Who Have MBA Degrees

The Business Of Politics: Five Politicians Who Have MBA Degrees

Read More from Outlook

Goa Polls: TMC, AAP Banking On Anti-Incumbency Against BJP And Lack Of Trust In Congress

Goa Polls: TMC, AAP Banking On Anti-Incumbency Against BJP And Lack Of Trust In Congress

Haima Deshpande / Goa has a history of horse-trading, defections and the President’s rule. With so many parties vying for the 40 assembly seats, it will be a tough calling for all those in the political arena.

India's Biggest IPO, Paytm, Down 20% Within Hours Of Listing

India's Biggest IPO, Paytm, Down 20% Within Hours Of Listing

Outlook Business Team / The stock opened at Rs 1,950 on the National Stock Exchange and the listing price on the Bombay Stock Exchange was Rs 1,955, against the issue price of Rs 2,150.

Champions Trophy 2025: Will India Spoil Pakistan's Party?

Champions Trophy 2025: Will India Spoil Pakistan's Party?

Jayanta Oinam / ICC granted Pakistan the hosting rights for 2025 Champions Trophy. But India's participation remains a big if.

PM Modi Proposes 'One Nation, One Legislative Platform' At 82nd Conference Of Presiding Officers In Shimla

PM Modi Proposes 'One Nation, One Legislative Platform' At 82nd Conference Of Presiding Officers In Shimla

Ashwani Sharma / Himachal Pradesh's Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri demanded the framing of clear rules for assembly speakers against attending poll campaigns and party meetings.

Advertisement