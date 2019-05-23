Lok Sabha Election Results: Trinamool Congress Maintains Lead In West Bengal But BJP Set To Make Huge Gain

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress and BJP were engaged in a close fight in West Bengal, with the TMC leading in 24 out of 42 Lok Sabha constituencies, while the BJP is ahead in 17 seats, as counting for the general elections progressed.

The Congress party is leading in one constituency, while the Left is yet to take a lead in any of the 42 constituencies.

Union Minister Babul Supriyo is leading in Asansol seat by 46,244 votes against Moon Moon Sen of All India Trinamool Congress.

Union Minister and BJP candidate S S Ahluwalia is leading by 10,546 votes against Mamtaz Sanghamita of AITC in Burdwan-Durgapur Lok Sabha seat.

BJP state president Dilip Ghosh is leading by 5,726 votes against Manas Ranjan Bhunia of AITC in Medinipur Lok Sabha seat.

Abhishek Banerjee, nephew of AITC supremo Mamata Banerjee, is leading by 32,585 votes in Diamond Harbour constituency. He is the sitting MP from the seat.

In Darjeeling Lok Sabha seat, BJP candidate Raju Bista is leading by 9,107 votes against Amar Singh Rai of AITC.

In Kolkata North constituency, two-time AITC MP from the seat Sudip Bandopadhyay is leading by 8,010 votes against Rahul Sinha of the BJP.

Former president Pranab Mukherjee's son Abhijit is trailing by 14,333 votes against Khalilur Rahman of the AITC in Jangipur constituency.

Abhijit Mukherjee had won the seat by a narrow margin of 8,161 votes in the 2014 general elections.

In Ghatal Lok Sabha seat AITC candidate Dipak Adhikari (Dev) is leading by 7,173 votes against Bharati Ghosh of BJP.

Sougata Roy of AITC is leading by 11,616 votes against Samik Bhattacharya of BJP in Dum Dum Lok Sabha seat.

In the prestigious Kolkata South constituency, Mala Roy of AITC is leading by 44,627 votes against BJP's Chandra Bose, grand-nephew of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

In Baharampur, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury of the INC is leading by 7,402 votes against Apurba Sarkar of the AITC.

PTI