In 75-Minute Phone Call India,China Agree To Establish Hotline For Timely Communication

In a phone call that lasted 75 minutes, India and China agreed to establish a “hotline” to ensure easy and effective communication. “Both parties agreed to establish a communication hotline to exchange opinions in a timely manner,” said the statement.

Speaking with Foreign Minister of China, H.E. Mr. Wang Yi over a phone call, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar discussed the situation along the LAC on Thursday and said, “Boundary Question may take time to resolve but disturbance of peace and tranquility including by violence, will inevitably have a damaging impact on the relationship”.

While discussing India-China relations, Jaishankar noted that maintaining communications through both the diplomatic and military channels has helped in the disengagement in the Pangong Tso Lake area.

Jaishankar emphasized that both the countries should now quickly resolve the remaining issues along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh.

Wang Yi and Jaishankar agreed that a prolongation of the existing situation at the border was not in the interest of either side.

“It was, therefore, necessary that the two sides should work towards early resolution of remaining issues. It was necessary to disengage at all friction points in order to contemplate de-escalation of forces in this sector”, said the statement.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in its statement said that the Chinese had “noted” External Affairs Minister’s proposal of ‘three mutuals’ and agreed on having a hotline to remain in touch.

