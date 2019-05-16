﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  'If Godse A Patriot, Is Gandhi Anti-National': Opposition Assails BJP's Pragya Thakur

'If Godse A Patriot, Is Gandhi Anti-National': Opposition Assails BJP's Pragya Thakur

Responding to her controversial comment, Congress spokesperson, Rajdeep Surjewala said, “India’s soul is again under attack by the current ruling BJP dispensation”, adding Thakur had crossed all limits by describing Godse as a “true nationalist”.

Outlook Web Bureau 16 May 2019
'If Godse A Patriot, Is Gandhi Anti-National': Opposition Assails BJP's Pragya Thakur
Paragya Singh Thakur is BJP candidate for Bhopal constituency in Madhya Pradesh.
'If Godse A Patriot, Is Gandhi Anti-National': Opposition Assails BJP's Pragya Thakur
outlookindia.com
2019-05-16T17:49:31+0530

The Opposition parties were up in arms against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday after its Bhopal candidate, terrorism accused Pragya Singh Thakur, referred to Nathuram Godse as an "eternal patriot".

Responding to her controversial comment, Congress spokesperson, Rajdeep Surjewala said, “India’s soul is again under attack by the current ruling BJP dispensation”, adding Thakur had crossed all limits by describing Godse as a “true nationalist”.

“BJP leaders are describing the murderer of the father of the nation as a true nationalist while declaring those who sacrificed their lives for a nation like Hemant Karkare as anti-nationals,” he said.

“Pragya Thakur crossed all limits today and committed the unpardonable sin of describing Nathuram Godse as a true nationalist,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Thakur said: “Nathuram Godse was a deshbhakt (patriot), is a ‘deshbhakt’ and will remain a ‘deshbhakt’. People calling him a terrorist should instead look within, such people will be given a befitting reply in these elections."

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah took to Twitter and wrote: "If the killer of the father of the nation is a patriot does that make Mahatma Gandhi anti-national?"

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said the Bhopal candidate’s remark wasn't her "personal opinion", and that the BJP was standing by independent India’s first terrorist.

“Remember, Narendra Modi has defended & endorsed Pragya’s candidature. This is not a ‘lunatic fringe’ & is definitely not her ‘personal opinion’, it is the BJP standing by independent India’s first terrorist. In few years, Sri Godse will also be recommended with a Bharat Ratna,” Owaisi tweeted, mocking the BJP.

Get the latest election news, analysis, data and live updates on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 here.
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Pragya Singh Thakur Asaduddin Owaisi Omar Abdullah New Delhi Bhopal Lok Sabha Elections 2019 National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Rajnath Singh Slams Congress Over Its Promise To Repeal Sedition Law, Says The Law Will Be Strengthened
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters