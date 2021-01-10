January 10, 2021
Corona
Hindu Mahasabha Opens Study Centre On Nathuram Godse In Madhya Pradesh

Hindu Mahasabha stated the purpose of the initiative is to 'educate' youngsters on the Partition of India.

Outlook Web Bureau 10 January 2021
Nathuram Godse, who assassinated Mahatma Gandhi.
File Photo
The Hindu Mahasabha on Sunday opened a "gyanshala" or a study centre on the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi, Nathuram Godse at its office in Madhya Pradesh. The functionary stated the purpose of the initiative is to 'educate' youngsters on the Partition of India and to spread awareness about historical personalities like Maharana Pratap. 

"The Nathuram Godse 'gyanshala' will inform the young generation about various aspects of the Partition of India and will disseminate information on national leaders like Guru Gobind Singh, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Maharana Pratap," Hindu Mahasabha national vice president Jaiveer Bhardwaj told reporters on the occasion.

He alleged that the Congress was behind the Partition of India in 1947.

(With inputs from PTI)

 

JD(U) Quashes Rumours Of Quitting BJP-Led Allaince, Says 'Party Firmly With NDA'

Outlook Web Bureau Nathuram Godse Madhya Pradesh Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha National

