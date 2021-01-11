Farmers’ Stir: SC To Pronounce Judgment On Validity Of Agri Laws On Tuesday

Expressing disapproval over the manner by which the three recent farm laws were passed by Parliament, the Supreme Court on Monday said that it will take a call regarding the legislations on Tuesday.

"We don't know whether you are part of the solution or part of the problem", the Supreme Court said to the Centre during the proceedings on Monday. A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde heard a clutch of pleas challenging the new laws after the eighth round of negotiations between the Centre and farmer unions failed to break the deadlock between the two sides.

The apex court also said it is deliberating to set up a committee headed by a former Chief Justice of India (CJI) to find ways to resolve the impasse.

“List these matters tomorrow i.e. 12.01.2021, for orders,” said the bench which also comprised of justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian.

The bench pulled up the Centre for its handling of the farmers protest against the new farm laws saying it is “extremely disappointed” with the way negotiations between them were going.

It also indicated amply that it may go to the extent of staying the implementation of the contentious farm laws and refused to grant extra time to the Centre to explore the possibility of amicable solution saying it has already granted the government a “long rope”.

(With PTI inputs)

