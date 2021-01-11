January 11, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Farmers’ Stir: SC To Pronounce Judgment On Validity Of Agri Laws On Tuesday

Farmers’ Stir: SC To Pronounce Judgment On Validity Of Agri Laws On Tuesday

The SC also said it is considering to set up a committee headed by a former Chief Justice of India (CJI) to find ways to resolve the deadlock between the Centre and protesting unions.

Outlook Web Bureau 11 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Farmers’ Stir: SC To Pronounce Judgment On Validity Of Agri Laws On Tuesday
Farmers during their ongoing agitation against new farm laws, at Ghazipur border, in New Delhi.
PTI
Farmers’ Stir: SC To Pronounce Judgment On Validity Of Agri Laws On Tuesday
outlookindia.com
2021-01-11T19:51:29+05:30
Also read

Expressing disapproval over the manner by which the three recent farm laws were passed by Parliament, the Supreme Court on Monday said that it will take a call regarding the legislations on Tuesday.

"We don't know whether you are part of the solution or part of the problem", the Supreme Court said to the Centre during the proceedings on Monday. A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde heard a clutch of pleas challenging the new laws after the eighth round of negotiations between the Centre and farmer unions failed to break the deadlock between the two sides.

The apex court also said it is deliberating to set up a committee headed by a former Chief Justice of India (CJI) to find ways to resolve the impasse.

“List these matters tomorrow i.e. 12.01.2021, for orders,” said the bench which also comprised of justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian.

The bench pulled up the Centre for its handling of the farmers protest against the new farm laws saying it is “extremely disappointed” with the way negotiations between them were going.

It also indicated amply that it may go to the extent of staying the implementation of the contentious farm laws and refused to grant extra time to the Centre to explore the possibility of amicable solution saying it has already granted the government a “long rope”.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Hospital Fire Case: NHRC Sents Notice To Maharashtra Govt Over Death Of Infants

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Delhi Farmers protest Supreme Court National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos