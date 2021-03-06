Delhi Cabinet Approves Constitution Of Delhi Board Of School Education: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced that Delhi will have its own school education board just like the other states.

The Delhi cabinet approved the formation of the Delhi Board of School Education during the cabinet meeting

There are around 1,000 Delhi government schools and about 1,700 private schools, most of them affiliated to the CBSE, in the city.

"In the beginning, 21-22 state government schools will be affiliated to the Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) and in the next four-five years all the schools will be brought under it", said the chief minister in a press conference.

The new Board will have a governing body headed by the Education minister of the Delhi government and an executive body headed by a chief executive officer

The DBSE will be aimed at imparting such education that prepares "fiercely patriotic" and self-dependent students who serve the society and the country in a selfless manner, he said.

The Board will bring in best international practices and high-end techniques in school education. It will impart education as per the aptitude of the students, he added.

With PTI Inputs

