Advertisement
Thursday, Oct 21, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Akhilesh’s Strategy: Wean Back Most Backward Castes From BJP, But Will That Be Easy?

Observers feel that the smaller OBC castes, which were earlier with SP in significant numbers and shifted to the BSP to a reasonable extent in 2007, gradually shifted to the BJP over the last seven years.

Akhilesh’s Strategy: Wean Back Most Backward Castes From BJP, But Will That Be Easy?
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.(File photo)

Trending

Akhilesh’s Strategy: Wean Back Most Backward Castes From BJP, But Will That Be Easy?
outlookindia.com
2021-10-21T19:54:20+05:30
Vikas Pathak
Vikas Pathak

Vikas Pathak

More stories from Vikas Pathak
View All

Published: 21 Oct 2021, Updated: 21 Oct 2021 7:54 pm

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav’s alliance with Om Prakash Rajbhar’s Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) before the Uttar Pradesh polls is aimed at benefitting from support from the community spread south of the Ghaghra in east UP.

This marks a crucial move by Yadav to dent the most backward castes’ base of the BJP in places like Ballia, Ghazipur, Mau, Azamgarh and Varanasi. Rajbhar was earlier a BJP ally but had ended the alliance in 2019.

A month ago, Yadav struck an alliance with the Mahan Dal of Keshav Dev Maurya in order to reach out to the votes of most backward groups like Mauryas, Sainis, Sakyas, Kushwahas and Kambojs in various parts of UP.

“This community was with the BSP in the early 1990s but has shifted to the BJP in recent years,” says political scientist Sajjan Kumar. “It was never with SP in the past.”

“Apart from SBSP and Mahan Dal, we have also struck an alliance with Dr. Sanjay Chauhan’s party, which holds influence on the Nuniya community,” Samajwadi Party MLC from UP Udaiveer Singh told Outlook. “We are looking for all steps to reach out to the backward sections. Akhilesh Yadav ji also held a public meeting among the most backward caste of Kashyaps in Budhana near Muzaffarnagar days back.”

From the Magazine

This Election Season In UP, Lakhimpur Kheri Is The New Political Battlefield

The Negotiator: Rakesh Tikait Is The Glue Holding Farmers’ Agitation Together

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Feat Of Clay: Bengal’s Idol-makers Are Pushing Boundaries Of Creativity This Durga Puja Season

India's Sporting Revolution And Why Haryana, Odisha Are Model States

An SP leader said on condition of anonymity: “It is clear that we have to wean away the most backward groups from the BJP. The BJP made it a deliberate Yadav vs non-Yadav campaign last time and got the most backward votes. This time our strategy is to get these back. The upper castes, the Yadavs, the Jatavs and Muslims are more or less decided. The one who gets the most backward castes will win.”

Unlike Bihar, Uttar Pradesh has no formal Most Backward Caste or Extremely Backward Caste category. However, political parties have been reaching out to smaller backward castes over the years, as they together add up to a large, silent, chunk of voters.

In UP, it is the BJP that has made deep inroads among them. In Bihar, it is Nitish Kumar who is believed to hold the key to these votes. When the BJP swept the UP assembly polls last time, the Trivedi Centre for Political Data at Ashoka University noted that while Yadav representation in the assembly fell, the non-Yadav OBC representation increased. Kurmi representation increased from 11-percent to 28-percent.

If Anupriya Patel of Apna Dal, a party of Kurmis, is a BJP ally, SP is trying to strike an alliance with the other faction of Apna Dal under Krishna Patel, sources say.

Observers feel that the smaller OBC castes, which were earlier with SP in significant numbers and shifted to the BSP to a reasonable extent in 2007, gradually shifted to the BJP over the last seven years because of the perception that Yadavs had cornered most benefits when SP was in power.

“This was where the BJP stepped in, as it had a surplus of seats because it wasn’t fielding Muslim candidates. So, the BJP increased the representation of the most backward castes without decreasing the representation of the ‘upper castes’, its core voters,” says Sajjan Kumar.

However, the challenge before Akhilesh Yadav is huge. In the recent UP council of ministers reshuffle, Yogi Adityanath included three OBCs, two SCs, one ST and one Brahmin among his seven new ministers.

Even in the Union council of ministers reshuffle months back, more than 50-percent of the new inductees were from non-dominant OBC and marginal Dalit communities.

Whichever way the battle for UP goes, most backward castes’ outreach is going to be a key strategy of both the BJP and SP.

Tags

Vikas Pathak Akhilesh Yadav Yogi Adityanath Om Prakash Rajbhar Anupriya Patel Nitish Kumar Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh Other Backward Castes (OBCs) Samajwadi Party BJP BSP Assembly Elections Bihar Elections Politics Muslims Schedule Cast Schedule Tribe Brahmins National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Farooq Abdullah Accuses BJP Of Spreading ‘Hate’ In Jammu For UP Elections

Farooq Abdullah Accuses BJP Of Spreading ‘Hate’ In Jammu For UP Elections

Serum Institute Of India Eyes Exports With Enhanced Covid-19 Vaccine Output: Adar Poonawalla

Union Minister Anurag Thakur Urges People To Continue Wearing Face Mask Until Experts Say Otherwise

Mandaviya Releases Film As India Achieves 100 Crore Covid-19 Vaccination Feat

SpiceJet Introduces Special Livery To Mark India's 100 Crore Feat In Covid-19 Vaccination

Samyukt Kisan Morcha Lauds United Sikhs For Extending Free Legal Aid To Protesting Farmers

Kerala Rains: IMD Issues Orange Alert For 8 Districts Amid Incessant Downpour, Thunderstorms

WHO, World Leaders Laud India's 100 Crore Covid Vaccination Landmark

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Completes One Billion Covid-19 Vaccinations

India Completes One Billion Covid-19 Vaccinations

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 3

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 3

ICC T20 World Cup: India Hammer Australia In Final Warm-up Game

ICC T20 World Cup: India Hammer Australia In Final Warm-up Game

Advertisement

More from India

Watch: PM Modi Hails India For Creating History With 100 Crore Vaccinations in 279 Days

Watch: PM Modi Hails India For Creating History With 100 Crore Vaccinations in 279 Days

UP CM Plans To Take Action Against Policewomen Who Clicked Photo With Me: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

UP CM Plans To Take Action Against Policewomen Who Clicked Photo With Me: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Farmers Have Right To Protest But Can't Keep Roads Blocked Indefinitely: SC

Farmers Have Right To Protest But Can't Keep Roads Blocked Indefinitely: SC

Amit Shah Undertakes Aerial Survey Of Rain-Ravaged Uttarakhand, Relief & Rescue Ops Continue

Amit Shah Undertakes Aerial Survey Of Rain-Ravaged Uttarakhand, Relief & Rescue Ops Continue

Read More from Outlook

From The Editor's Desk | Shah Rukh Khan: Look At Him Looking At You

From The Editor's Desk | Shah Rukh Khan: Look At Him Looking At You

Outlook Web Desk / Shah Rukh Khan's portrait from the Ommatidia series by Pakistani artist Rashid Rana.

Serum Institute Of India Eyes Exports With Enhanced Covid-19 Vaccine Output: Adar Poonawalla

Serum Institute Of India Eyes Exports With Enhanced Covid-19 Vaccine Output: Adar Poonawalla

Outlook Web Desk / The company’s CEO Adar Poonawalla said the company would be able to export 20 to 30 million Covid-19 vaccine doses in November this year.

Football Risks Losing Its Appeal, Warns FIFA Chief Gianni Infantino

Football Risks Losing Its Appeal, Warns FIFA Chief Gianni Infantino

PTI / Infantino made it clear that his organisation — a behemoth in the world of sports — is not solely guided by revenue.

WHO, World Leaders Laud India's 100 Crore Covid Vaccination Landmark

WHO, World Leaders Laud India's 100 Crore Covid Vaccination Landmark

Outlook Web Desk / India’s historic 100 crore Covid-19 vaccination landmark is being lauded globally, with WHO appreciating the country’s efforts in combating the pandemic.

Advertisement