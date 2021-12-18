Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 18, 2021
After Attending PM Modi's Seminar, Mayors From Across India To Visit Ayodhya Today

Ayodhya: Over 100 mayors from across India will visit the temple town on Saturday, after they attended the seminar addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(File photo) | PTI

2021-12-18T08:13:29+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 18 Dec 2021, Updated: 18 Dec 2021 8:13 am

Mayors of over 100 cities of the country will visit Ayodhya and pay their obeisance at the Ram Janmabhoomi and Hanumangarhi temples on Saturday, officials said.

The mayors’ visit to the temple town follows within days after the visits of the chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of 12 BJP-ruled states early this week.

They included those of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Tripura, Gujarat, Haryana, Goa, Bihar, Nagaland & Arunachal Pradesh.

The mayors on Friday attended in Varanasi a seminar addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ayodhya Nagar Nigam spokesperson Ram Kishor Yadav told PTI that all the mayors will offer prayer at the Ram Janmabhoomi and Hanumangarhi temples.

They will also see the ongoing construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and offer their prayers in major temples, besides participating in the evening ‘aarti’ on the bank of the Saryu river, he said.

