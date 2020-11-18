November 18, 2020
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Activist Varavara Rao To Be Shifted To Nanavati Hospital On HC Orders

Activist Varavara Rao To Be Shifted To Nanavati Hospital On HC Orders

Telugu poet-activist will be shifted to Mumbai's Nanavati hospital for 15 days.

Outlook Web Bureau 18 November 2020
Poet-Social activist Varavara Rao.
In an order, Bombay High Court on Wednesday asked the authorities to move Telugu poet-activist Varavara Rao from Taloja jail to Mumbai’s Nanavati hospital for 15 days.

While hearing his wife’s plea, the court noted that the 80-year-old activist, jailed in Bhima-Koregaon case, was almost on his death bed. The high court had earlier instructed the Maharashtra government to provide details of his medical condition to his wife.

Rao along with other activists has been accused of making provocative speeches that incited violence at the Elgar Parishad conclave in 2017.

His lawyer had earlier informed Bombay High Court of his deteriorating health condition and told that he was suffering from Covid-19 and several other ailments.

Rao had filed a bail application and a writ petition seeking he be shifted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai immediately, owing to his "diminishing neurological and physical health condition".

(With PTI inputs.)

