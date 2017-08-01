'If Vijay Mallya Could Be Expelled, Why Can't Sachin And Rekha Be': SP Leader On Rajya Sabha Attendance

Samajwadi Party senior leader Naresh Agarwal said cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and veteran actor Rekha should resign as Rajya Sabha members if they are not interested attending Parliament sessions.

“Both appear on TV commercials, but they don’t have time to attend Parliament sessions. Sachin and Rekha should resign if they are not interested,” Agarwal said while speaking in Rajya Sabha.

The SP leader also said if business tycoon Vijay Mallya could be expelled from the Upper House, “why can’t Tendulkar and Rakha be”.

Advertisement opens in new window

“Out of 12 nominated Rajya Sabha members, there are a few who never turn up to the house…One attendance during the winter session, one attendance during the budget session, and zero attendance during the ongoing (monsoon) session, he said while speaking about their attendance.

In April, IANS had reported that while Tendulkar has attended 23 of the 348 days since his nomination in 2012, Rekha has attended 18. Further, Rekha has not attended more than a single day in any session since her nomination in 2012.

While Rekha attended the least number of days compared to those who were nominated along with her, the expenditure incurred on her is the highest till date: Rs 65 lakh as salary and expenses. Expenditure incurred on Tendulkar is Rs 58.8 lakh, according to Rajya Sabha data