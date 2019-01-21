ICC Test Rankings: India Consolidate Lead After Maiden Test Series Win In Australia

After registering maiden Test series win in Australia, India consolidated their top position in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Test rankings.

The ICC released the latest rankings on Monday with India at 116 points, which is six rating points more than second-placed South Africa.

England are third with 108 rating points, ahead of New Zealand (107) and Australia (101). Sri Lanka (91), Pakistan (88), West Indies (70), Bangladesh (69) and Zimbabwe (13) followed.

In the individual rankings, Kohli (922) leads the list ahead of Kiwi captain Kane Williamson (897). Cheteshwar Pujara, who won the man of the series award in the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, is third with 881 points. Suspended former Aussie captain Steve Smith (874) is fourth, ahead of England skipper Joe Root (807).

India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant (673) sits at 17th, his career-best position.

In the bowler's list, Kagiso Rabada still topped the chart while Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja are the best-ranked Indians at fifth and ninth place respectively.

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has climbed to 15th spot with 711 points.

England will need to win the upcoming three-match series against the West Indies starting on Wednesday in order to retain the third position while Australia and Sri Lanka will vie for important points in their two-match series starting a day later.

A 3-0 sweep will lift England to 109 points but they will remain behind India and South Africa, while the West Indies will remain in eighth position irrespective of how the matches pan out.

In the other series starting on Thursday, Australia and Sri Lanka will remain in fifth and sixth positions, respectively, whatever the series result.

Australia will gain three points and go up to 104 if they win 2-0 with Sri Lanka losing two and going down to 89 in such a scenario.

Sri Lanka can go up to 95 points and to within two points of Australia with a 2-0 series win.

