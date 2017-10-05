IAF Has Capability To Conduct Full Spectrum Of Air Operations If Surgical Strike Takes Place: Chief Marshal Dhanoa

In an apparent warning to Pakistan, Indian Air Force Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa on Thursday said the IAF has capability to conduct full spectrum of air operations if the government decides to carry out another surgical strike.

"The Air Force has the capability to locate, fix and strike across the border," Dhanoa said in a press meet on the issue of the tactical nuclear arsenal of Pakistan.

The IAF is prepared to fight at short notice in full synergy with other two sister services, should the need arise, said Dhanoa.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi on the eve of Air Force Day, Dhanoa also said the air force is capable of countering China and ready to take on the challenge of a two-front war.

“Their (China) forces in Chumbi Valley are still deployed and I expect that they withdraw as summer exercise gets over,” said Dhanoa.

"We are ready to take on any challenge," he said.

Army chief General Bipin Rawat had said last month that the country should be prepared for a two-front war, insisting China has started "flexing its muscles", while there seems to be no scope for reconciliation with Pakistan whose military and polity saw an adversary in India.

The Chief of Air Staff also said the IAF will achieve sanctioned strength of 42 fighter squadrons by 2032.

(With agency inputs)