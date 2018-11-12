Hyundai Creta Diamond Concept Revealed, Gets Panoramic Sunroof

Creta Diamond concept unveiled at Sao Paulo Motor Show 2018

Gets panoramic sunroof, ivory and caramel themed interiors and 19-inch alloys

Might make it into production for South American market

Hyundai has unveiled the Creta Diamond concept at the 2018 Sao Paulo Motor Show in Brazil. It’s conceptualised as the top-spec version of the Creta and is based on the Brazilian market’s current top-spec variant of the SUV - the Prestige.

This concept gets a distinctive exterior paint called Blue Deep Dive while the microfibre seats are finished in ivory and caramel colours garnished by other unique interior bits as well. The Hyundai Creta Diamond concept rides on 19-inch dual-tone alloys that wear high performance tyres. And best of all, it features a panoramic sunroof as well.

At the centre of the new ivory and brown dashboard sits a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports navigation, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The audio comes from a JBL sound system comprising of three amplifiers, six speakers and a 750Watt subwoofer. Further, the Creta Diamond concept also has dual 10-inch screens for the rear seat occupants.

It is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine that offers 156PS of power via a 6-speed automatic transmission. While there is a possibility that the Hyundai Creta Diamond concept could make it into production for the South American automotive market, there is no word if it will come to our shores.

Currently, the top-spec Hyundai Creta in India is not available with an automatic gearbox for either the 1.6-litre petrol or diesel engine options. However, it does get features like an electric sunroof (not panoramic), a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system and 17-inch alloys. The top-spec Creta, with the 1.6-litre petrol and 6-speed manual gearbox is priced at Rs 13.66 lakh in India (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Source: cardekho.com