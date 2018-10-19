Harbhajan Singh Credits The Rise Of Young Stars To BCCI

Lauding the emergence of young stars like Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant, veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh has hailed the country's cricketing infrastructure and the BCCI for helping fulfil dreams of budding players.

Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant produced brilliant performances in the recently concluded series against the visiting West Indies, which India won 2-0.

Shaw, 18, became the youngest Indian to hit a century on debut Test. The opener also went on to win the man of the series.

"He plays a fearless brand of cricket which is great to see. His confidence is beyond his years and that is due to the number of runs he made in school cricket and Ranji Trophy. This is where credit should go to our infrastructure and the BCCI," Harbhajan told IANS.

Pant, the heir apparent to ageing Mahendra Singh Dhoni, also won accolades for his batting. He missed out on two hundreds, both times getting out on identical scores of 92 at Rajkot and Hyderabad.

"As far as Pant is concerned, the way he played in the IPL, he took the game away from the opposition. He has got power, balance and everything what you need as a batsman in the modern era to score runs. He deals in fours and sixes with so much ease.

"He is someone who is ready to play in all formats. MS (Dhoni) is playing which is great as he will learn a lot from him," the 38-year-old added.

In the first leg of the limited-overs' series, India and Windies will play five ODI matches, starting November 21 at Guwahati.