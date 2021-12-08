Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 08, 2021
General Bipin Rawat, His Wife And 12 Others Dies IAF Chopper Crash

General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) was on a visit to Defence Services Staff College, Wellington (Nilgiri Hills) to address the faculty and student officers of the Staff Course.

2021-12-08T19:15:49+05:30
Published: 08 Dec 2021, Updated: 08 Dec 2021 7:15 pm

India's first Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 others on board an Indian Air Force Mi-17 helicopter died in a horrific crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris district on Wednesday.

"With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident," the Indian Air Force announced in a tweet.

The CDS was going to the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, to give a lecture.

(With PTI Inputs)

