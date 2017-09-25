Former World's Heaviest Woman Eman Ahmed Dies In Abu Dhabi Due To 'Health Complications'

Former world's heaviest woman, Eman Ahmed, who was undergoing treatment in Abu Dhabi, died on Monday after her condition got complicated. Ahmed had gone a weight-loss surgery in Mumbai earlier this year, reported news agency ANI.

According to a team of doctors monitoring her condition, numerous co-morbid conditions including heart diseases and kidney dysfunction resulted in her death.

The Egyptian national who weighed over 500kgs was transferred to Burjeel Hospital from India in May to continue rehabilitation from bariatric surgery that saw her lose more than 300kg.

Eman had been treated by Dr Lakdawala and a team of around 15 doctors from various disciplines since she was brought here from Alexandria on February 11 this year.

Dr Lakdawala had said on April 11 that Eman has so far lost 262 kgs during treatment.

Earlier her sister had alleged that the Mumbai doctors treatting Eman have made "false claims" about her actual weight loss and "complete recovery" in a video released recently.

She was undergoing treatment at the Saifee Hospital in Mumbai where she underwent treatment for severe obesity.

Eman underwent bariatric surgery in March in India in which doctors reduced the size of her stomach by two-thirds, so as to reduce her food intake. Her genetic tests had showed that she had a rare gene mutation that cannot be cured through surgery.

Her treatment in India was abruptly stopped after her sister Shaimaa, on social media, alleged that Eman was not receiving proper treatment in India.

She had alleged that the doctors at Saifee, made "false claims" about Eman's recovery and weight loss.

Eman, a resident of Alexandria in Egypt, had not stepped out of her house for more than two decades due to her obese condition followed by a stroke that left her paralysed on one side a year ago.

