﻿
07 May 2018 Last Updated at 10:07 am Society

FIR Against Air India Pilot For Molesting Air Hostess

Outlook Web Bureau
Representative Image
outlookindia.com
2018-05-07T10:08:33+0530

An Air India air hostess has alleged that she was molested by the pilot of the Ahmedabad-Mumbai flight.

The pilot allegedly molested the air hostess on May 4.

According to the police, "A scuffle broke out between the complainant and the pilot onboard. The woman then approached the Sahar police station in Mumbai and lodged a case".

Based on her complaint, the police registered a case against the pilot under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC.

Further investigations are underway.

(ANI)

