﻿
Home »  Website »  International »  Elon Musk's SpaceX Falcon 9 Mistaken For UFO – WATCH Captivating Videos

Elon Musk's SpaceX Falcon 9 Mistaken For UFO – WATCH Captivating Videos

With its splendid but perplexing light show after the blast-off, Falcon 9 managed to hog the limelight.

Outlook Web Bureau 09 October 2018
Elon Musk's SpaceX Falcon 9 Mistaken For UFO – WATCH Captivating Videos
AP Photo
Elon Musk's SpaceX Falcon 9 Mistaken For UFO – WATCH Captivating Videos
outlookindia.com
2018-10-09T18:10:32+0530
Related Stories

Elon Musk's SpaceX executed a successful launch and subsequent landing of its rocket, Falcon 9, early Monday morning from the Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. The rocket landed after delivering an Argentinian earth-observation satellite.

But the launch of the private rocket left local Californians confused, with some even believing that an Unidentified Flying Object (UFO) had indeed arrived on Earth.

With its splendid but perplexing light show after the blast-off, Falcon 9 managed to hog the limelight. It sent social media in a tizzy with users claiming the sighting of UFOs.

Watch videos of the launch, and also the 'purported' sightings here:

According to SpaceX, the satellite, SAOCOM 1A, was deployed about 12 minutes after lift-off. Following stage separation, Falcon 9's first stage returned to land at SpaceX's Landing Zone 4 at Vandenberg Air Force Base, marking the 30th successful landing of a rocket booster for the company.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau California Science & Technology International

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : With A Weakening BJD, Can Rout Form A New Party To Ally With BJP In 2019?
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters