Elon Musk's SpaceX executed a successful launch and subsequent landing of its rocket, Falcon 9, early Monday morning from the Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. The rocket landed after delivering an Argentinian earth-observation satellite.

But the launch of the private rocket left local Californians confused, with some even believing that an Unidentified Flying Object (UFO) had indeed arrived on Earth.

With its splendid but perplexing light show after the blast-off, Falcon 9 managed to hog the limelight. It sent social media in a tizzy with users claiming the sighting of UFOs.

Watch videos of the launch, and also the 'purported' sightings here:

According to SpaceX, the satellite, SAOCOM 1A, was deployed about 12 minutes after lift-off. Following stage separation, Falcon 9's first stage returned to land at SpaceX's Landing Zone 4 at Vandenberg Air Force Base, marking the 30th successful landing of a rocket booster for the company.