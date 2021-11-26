Advertisement
Friday, Nov 26, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Delhi Assembly Suspends 1, Marshals Out 2 BJP MLAs

The Delhi Assembly on Friday suspended BJP MLA Jitender Mahajan from its one-day special session and also marshalled out BJP legislators Anil Bajpai and Mohan Singh Bisht for allegedly disrupting the proceedings of the House.

Delhi Assembly Suspends 1, Marshals Out 2 BJP MLAs

Trending

Delhi Assembly Suspends 1, Marshals Out 2 BJP MLAs
outlookindia.com
2021-11-26T14:35:02+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 26 Nov 2021, Updated: 26 Nov 2021 2:35 pm

Other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs walked out of the House to boycott the proceedings in support of their suspended and marshalled out colleagues.

As soon as the proceedings of the special session began, the BJP MLAs demanded to be heard on various issues such as the new liquor policy, rising air pollution in the city, and high value-added tax on fuel among others.

Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel denied any discussion on these issues saying the one-day session had been called for a special purpose and only items listed in the agenda will be discussed. "No other discussion will be allowed,” he said. Hearing this, BJP MLAs began shouting anti-government slogans.

Related Stories

India Celebrates 72nd Constitution Day Today: All You Need To Know

Goel appealed to Mahajan, Bisht, and Bajpai to sit down and let the House function. He also warned the other BJP MLAs to calm down else be ready to be marshalled out for defying his directives. The BJP legislators did not relent.

The Speaker then asked the marshals to escort Bisht and Bajpai out of the House. At the same time, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot moved a proposal to suspend Mahajan, the Rohtash Nagar MLA, from the entire session of the House, which was subsequently passed.

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

The Opposition BJP accused the ruling Aam Aadmi Party of running away from discussion on issues related to air pollution, liquor policy, and condition of local farmers in Delhi. Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri alleged that the Kejriwal government was scared to face issues related to the people of Delhi.

In its special session, the Delhi Assembly is likely to pass a resolution asking for repeal of the three farm laws, compensation to families of over 700 farmers who died during the protests, and legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price for crops.

It will also demand withdrawal of cases registered against farmers during the protests, and removal and arrest of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri incident during which eight people, including four farmers, died, sources said.

The Delhi Assembly mourned the farmers who died during the protests. The House also paid homage to the martyrs of 26/11 Mumbai attack. To mark the occasion of the Constitution Day, the Assembly members remembered leaders who drafted the country's Constitution and read the Preamble.

With PTI inputs.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Ajay Mishra India Delhi New Delhi BJP AAP: Aam Aadmi Party Winter Session Of Parliament
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A Year In Protest

A Year In Protest

Orange The World: End Violence Against Women Now!

Orange The World: End Violence Against Women Now!

26/11: 13 Years On, These Iconic Images Remain Etched In India’s Memory

26/11: 13 Years On, These Iconic Images Remain Etched In India’s Memory

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Chinki Sinha / Every act of dissent is an art. Of pain and pathos. Of hope and new dawn. It’s their story. It’s everyone’s story.

Jai Kisan: Success Of Farmers' Protest Proves The Strength Of Their Convictions

Jai Kisan: Success Of Farmers' Protest Proves The Strength Of Their Convictions

Tanvir Aeijaz / Farmers’ movement reaffirms that peasants are makers of their own rebellion.

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Young, Latham Help Kiwis Finish Day 2 At 129/0

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Young, Latham Help Kiwis Finish Day 2 At 129/0

Koushik Paul / In reply to India's 345 all out, New Zealand are in the driver's seat following brilliant half-centuries from Will Young and Tom Latham at stumps on Day 2.

Machimar Nagar: The Fishermen’s Colony; An Entry Gate For 26/11 Terrorists

Machimar Nagar: The Fishermen’s Colony; An Entry Gate For 26/11 Terrorists

Haima Deshpande / 13 years ago on this day, eight terrorists from Pakistan arrived by sea on the shores of this fishermen colony-Machchimar Nagar, to launch an attack in India’s financial capital.

Advertisement