Datsun GO+ Facelift: Variants Explained

Japanese car manufacturer Datsun launched the 2018 GO+ facelift in India in October 2018 with a price tag of Rs 3.83 lakh, which makes the updated model more affordable by Rs 12,000 when compared to the outgoing version. Best of all, Datsun has introduced a host of safety features as standard across the range as well.

The new Datsun GO+ is available in five variants, including D, A, A(O), T and T(O), while the older model was limited to four. But before we help you pick out the right variant for you, let’s take a look at the spec sheet of India’s most affordable MPV that offers seven seats.

Dimensions

Powertrain

Colour Options

Ruby Red

Bronze Grey

Sunstone Brown

Crystal Silver

Opal White

Standard Safety Kit

Dual front airbags

ABS with EBD and Brake Assist

Immobilizer

Central locking

Keyless entry

Rear parking sensors

Datsun GO+ D: Although it misses quite a few basic features, it offers great value for money

Light: Multi-reflector halogen headlamps with follow-me-home function and incandescent tail lamps

Exteriors: Silver front grille, body-coloured bumpers, roof antenna

Audio: No

Convenience: Multi-info display (MID) with gear shift indicator, front power windows, manually adjustable outside rearview mirror (ORVM), front wiper and washer, front 12V power outlet, two cup holders, 1L bottle holders on rear door pockets.

Wheels: 14-inch steel wheels with 165/70 cross-section tyres

Others: Digital tachometer

Is it worth buying?

We have no qualms in recommending this variant of the Datsun GO+ since it gets all the essential safety features. However, it skimps on necessities like AC and electric power steering. Buy it if moving people on a strict budget is your primary objective.

Datsun GO+ A: Quite expensive for a few additional features

Convenience: Electric power steering and electrically adjustable ORVMs

Is it worth buying?

The simple answer is no. We feel this variant is overpriced for what it has to offer. Despite a heavy jump in the price, you miss out on basic features like an AC or even rear power windows. We’d suggest you skip this variant for the next one. However, if you can’t stretch your budget but still need a vehicle to seat seven, pick the base variant instead.

Datsun GO+ A(O): Necessities covered, almost

Aesthetic: Body-coloured ORVMs, silver accents on the dashboard and steering wheel.

Convenience: Keyless entry, manual AC, all four power windows.

Is it worth buying?

The A(O) variant actually deserves to be the base variant of the GO+. Priced at around Rs 5 lakh (ex-showroom), it offers almost all the basic features that we expect from a mid-size hatchback such as the Maruti Suzuki Swift and Hyundai Grand i10. The fact that there’s a big boot or an extra pair of seats is an added advantage when compared to the above mentioned hatchbacks. We would have recommended this variant without thinking twice. However, by spending a little extra, you can opt for the much better equipped T variant instead.

Datsun GO+ T: The complete package; value for money

Aesthetics: Chrome front grille, body-coloured door handles, dual-tone wheel covers, silver accents on door handles and AC accents

Audio: 7-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, USB, AUX connectivity, HD video playback with two front speakers for acoustics, SMS and voicemail readout.

Others: Analogue tachometer, 3D graphic ring, digital clock

Is it worth buying?

The T variant is properly modern with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment unit which gets all sorts of connectivity options as well as HD video playback. For a premium of Rs Rs 25,000 over the GO+ A(O), you get a versatile infotainment system with a few touches that make the packaging a bit more premium. This makes it the variant of our choice. However, if you are looking a fully-loaded MPV with some more bling and don’t mind paying the price, look at the next variant.

Datsun GO+ T(O): Bling for your buck

Aesthetics: LED daytime running lamps, 14-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels,

Safety: Rear windscreen washer

Is it worth buying?

As we said, the only extra bits that you get in this variant are ones that improve the overall aesthetic. Additionally, you also get a rear windscreen washer as well. But these are not must-haves in our books. So if you want your GO+ to stand out, this is the variant for you. That said, you pay a pretty hefty premium of Rs 39,000 for looking good. At this price, we wish Datsun offered features such as a tilt-adjustable steering and a height-adjustable driver seat as well.

Source: cardekho.com