The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
13 April 2018 Last Updated at 9:34 am Sports CWG 2018

CWG 2018: Shooter Tejaswini Shatters Games Record To Win Gold, Moudgil Bags Silver

In a 1-2 finish for India, the 37-year-old Tejaswini shot a CWG record 457.9 in the event's finals
Outlook Web Bureau
CWG 2018: Shooter Tejaswini Shatters Games Record To Win Gold, Moudgil Bags Silver
AP Photo
CWG 2018: Shooter Tejaswini Shatters Games Record To Win Gold, Moudgil Bags Silver
outlookindia.com
2018-04-13T09:35:30+0530

The seasoned Tejaswini Sawant shattered the games record en route to winning the gold medal while Anjum Moudgil bagged silver in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions event, as Indian shooters set the stage ablaze in the 21st Commonwealth Games here today.

In a 1-2 finish for India, the 37-year-old Tejaswini shot a CWG record 457.9 in the event's finals, while Moudgil aggregated 455.7 at the Belmont Shooting Centre.

Advertisement opens in new window

Scotland's Seonaid Mcintosh won bronze 444.6.

This is the seventh CWG medal for Tejaswini, following two golds in 2006, a pair of silvers and a bronze in 2010 and as silver in women's 50m rifle prone in the ongoing edition yesterday.

On the other hand, the 24-year-old Moudgil has tasted her first success in these Games while making her maiden appearance.

While Sawant again brought all her years of experience into play in the finals, Moudgil showed resilience while making fine recovery after finishing a disappointing 16 in prone.

In the qualification, Moudgil had shattered the CWG Qualifying record by a significant margin. Her 589 (196 in kneeling, 199 in prone and 194 in standing) ensures she finished at the top in qualifying.

While Tejaswini shot 582 (194, 196, 192) to finish third in qualifying.

The Kolhapur-born Tejaswini had earlier equalled the world record after winning gold in the Munich World Championships in 2010 in the 50m rifle prone.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Australia Gold Coast Shooting Sports Commonwealth Games Commonwealth Games 2018 Sports News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Time To Walk The Talk On Beti Bachao: Rahul Gandhi In Midnight Candlelight March Over Rape Cases
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters