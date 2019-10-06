Poshan
﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  China Open: ATP Finals-Bound Dominic Thiem Faces Stefanos Tsitsipas In Final

China Open: ATP Finals-Bound Dominic Thiem Faces Stefanos Tsitsipas In Final

A battling Dominic Thiem ousted Karen Khachanov to set up a showdown with Stefanos Tsitsipas in Beijing

Omnisport 06 October 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
China Open: ATP Finals-Bound Dominic Thiem Faces Stefanos Tsitsipas In Final
Dominic Thiem of Austria celebrates after defeating Karen Khachanov of Russia in their semifinal match in the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.
AP Photo
China Open: ATP Finals-Bound Dominic Thiem Faces Stefanos Tsitsipas In Final
outlookindia.com
2019-10-06T01:50:33+0530

Dominic Thiem will face a resurgent Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final of the China Open after coming from a set down to beat Karen Khachanov and qualify for the ATP Finals.

Thiem joined Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Daniil Medvedev in qualifying for the season-ending tournament in London with a 2-6 7-6 (7-5) 7-5 victory in Beijing on Saturday.

Top seed Thiem overcame an early barrage from Khachanov to keep himself in contention for a fourth title of the season

The Austrian had been broken just once in the tournament before the semi-final stage but lost the first set after failing to hold on three occasions.

Thiem showed his fighting spirit to turn it around, though, coming from 5-3 down in the second set to force a decider and recovering from an early break in the third to progress.

Alexander Zverev lost his cool as he was consigned to a 7-6 (8-6) 6-4 defeat to Tsitsipas in the second semi-final.

The German smashed his racket after failing to serve out the opening set with a 5-3 lead and saw three set points come and go in the tie-break, with Tsitsipas winning five points in a row to go a set up.

A composed Tsitsipas powered into a 5-1 lead with two breaks in the second set and although Zverev won three games on the spin and saved five match points, he was unable to deny the Greek a straight-sets victory.

Tsitsipas has endured a torrid run of form but will play in his first final since May on Sunday.

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Omnisport Dominic Thiem Stefanos Tsitsipas Beijing China Tennis ATP Finals China Open Tennis Tournament Sports
Next Story : Ligue 1 Gameweek 9 | Paris Saint-Germain 4-0 Angers: Mauro Icardi Gets Up And Running
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement