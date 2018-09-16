Carlos Ramos In Action Again, Hands Racquet-Smashing Marin Cilic Warning

Tennis umpire Carlos Ramos, who faced the ire of an angry Serena Williams during the 2018 US Open Women's Singles final match, issued a code violation warning to Marin Cilic during the Croatia-United States Davis Cup match at Zadar, Croatia on Sunday.

The chair umpire from Portugal gave the warning to Cilic after the Croatian slammed his racquet to the clay and mangled the frame during a tense first reverse singles match against Sam Querrey of their World Group tie.

Despite winning the first set, the world number six lost the match in four sets, 6-7(2), 7-6(6), 6-3, 6-4. The result meant that US leveled the tie at 2-2. Marin, however, escaped a point deduction as it was the first violation of the match. And most importantly, Cilic did not exchange any words with Ramos.

The normally collected Cilic lost his cool after committing a series of uncharacteristic errors late in the third set against Querrey.

Last week, Ramos gave Williams three code violations in her straight-set loss to Naomi Osaka at the Flushing Meadows. The American great argued she wasn't being treated the same as some male players.

(AP)