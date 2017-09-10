'Cancer Patients More Worried About How Their Illness May Affect Their Partner Or Family'

Cancer patients are more worried about how their illness may affect their partner or family than the physical side effects of chemotherapy, scientists say.



Researchers at Huyssens-Stiftung in Germany have found that socio-psychological factors have become more significant for patients suffering from cancer.



They found that side effects like nausea and vomiting are no longer a major problem for patients - this can be explained by the fact that modern medication against these symptoms is very effective.

On the other hand, hair loss is still a persistent, unsolved issue that particularly affects patients at the start of their treatment, researchers said.



"As time passes and patients get used to this, however, their concerns evolve and other side effects become more significant," said Beyhan Ataseven from Huyssens-Stiftung.

Looking at patients' perceptions over the entire course of their chemotherapy, the most difficult side effects they deal with are sleep disorders - which become increasingly important over time - and anxiety about the effects of their illness on their partner or family, which remains a top issue throughout, Ataseven said.



"As doctors, these findings might lead us to consider possible improvements to the accompanying therapies we offer our patients: For instance, sleeping tablets were not until now a part of the routine regimen.

"There is also a clear case for providing stronger psychological support to address patients' social anxieties and family-related concerns, Ataseven added.



The team focused exclusively on breast and ovarian cancer patients and added a longitudinal analysis by carrying out three separate interviews before, during and at the end of their chemotherapy.

At each interview, 141 patients scheduled for or undergoing chemotherapy were presented with two groups of cards respectively featuring physical and non-physical side effects.

The patients selected their five most burdensome symptoms in each group and ranked them by importance. Out of these 10 main side effects, they were then asked to select the five most significant ones from both groups and to rank these as well.

(PTI)