Bhopal: Doctors Leave Needle Inside Pregnant Woman's Body, Remove After 16 Hours

In a case of sheer negligence by the hospital authority, a government hospital of Bhopal allegedly left needle inside the body of a pregnant woman after giving her Spinal Anesthesia during her delivery.

The incident is of Bhopal's Sultania Zanana Hospital, where the carelessness of the doctors came to light when 23-year old, Rakhi Ganota complained about a pain in her back, after coming back from unconsciousness post surgery.

Advertisement opens in new window

For few hours, the doctors and the family of the women didn't pay heed to her complain; it was only after 16 hours, the doctors examined the woman and found needle in her spinal cord and removed it.

"After 16 hours the needle was removed from my daughter-in-law's body. This is gross negligence by the hospital authority," said Urmila Ganota, mother-in-law of the woman.

Meanwhile, the hospital superintendent Karan Pepre accepted that it was a case of negligence and assured actions against the one responsible for the incident. (ANI)