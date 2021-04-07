April 07, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »   »  Bengaluru FC Confirm 3 COVID-19 Cases Ahead Of AFC Qualifiers

Bengaluru FC Confirm 3 COVID-19 Cases Ahead Of AFC Qualifiers

Earlier, BFC skipper and India star Sunil Chettri had tested positive for COVID-19. The striker, however, has recovered

PTI 07 April 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Bengaluru FC Confirm 3 COVID-19 Cases Ahead Of AFC Qualifiers
Bengaluru FC will take on either Nepal Army Club or Sri Lanka Police at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on April 14
Bengaluru FC Confirm 3 COVID-19 Cases Ahead Of AFC Qualifiers
outlookindia.com
2021-04-07T19:39:05+05:30

Indian football club Bengaluru FC on Wednesday said three COVID-19 cases have been detected among its players and staff after the side assembled for training here ahead of its AFC Qualifiers (Preliminary Stage Two) match on April 14. (More Football News)

The positive cases were reported during BFC's training camp which began on April 5.

"Latest COVID-19 tests within the Blues' camp in Goa have shown three positive cases among players and staff," the club informed on its Twitter handle.

"Bengaluru FC continues to take all the necessary precautions at the highest levels to stay safe, secure and healthy."

BFC will take on either Nepal Army Club or Sri Lanka Police at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on April 14.

Earlier, BFC skipper and India star Sunil Chettri had tested positive for COVID-19. The striker, however, has recovered.

BFC finished seventh on the table at the end of the last ISL league stage.

The former champions logged 22 points after winning five matches, drawing seven and losing eight games.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Vaccine Shortage Row: Maharashtra Govt Creating Panic To Hide Its Failure, Says Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Sunil Chhetri Football Bengaluru FC

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos