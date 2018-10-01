BCCI Vs PCB: Hearing On Pakistan Cricket Board's Compensation Claim Starts

The battleground for India-Pakistan has been shifted from cricket field to courtroom as the International Cricket Council (ICC) started hearing on PCB's compensation claim against BCCI for allegedly not honouring a bilateral series agreement.

On Monday, barely a week after the India-Pakistan match at Asia Cup, ICC's Dispute Resolution Forum heard PCB's USD 70 million compensation claim. The three-member ICC panel headed by Michael Beloff, along with Jan Paulsson and Dr Annabelle Bennett heard first day's proceedings. The hearing will conclude on Wednesday.

The BCCI is being represented by Dubai-based law firm Herbert Smith Freehills along with British Lawyer QC Ian Mills. BCCI's own battery of Indian lawyers is also present.

The PCB's contention has been that Memorandum of Understanding signed in 2014 by erstwhile BCCI secretary Sanjay Patel is binding. The MoU stated that the two neighbours were supposed to play six series in eight years between 2015-2023.

Four of those series was supposed to be hosted by Pakistan that included 24 matches across three formats. The six tours would have constituted 56 games which included 14 Tests, 30 ODIs and 12 T20Is.

However, BCCI maintained that the contract is no longer legally binding as PCB didn't support BCCI's 'Big Three' revenue sharing model where India, Australia and England would have got a bigger share of the profit pie.

"There is no question of even paying a single penny to PCB. They went back on their promise. The agreement was based on their support for our revenue model," a senior BCCI official said.

The BCCI has also maintained that unless the government of India gives the green light, it will not be possible for them to play a bilateral series against Pakistan.

"We have been pretty consistent in our stand that without government approval, we won't be able to play Pakistan," said the official.

Many PCB officials feel that BCCI has not shown enough intent or purpose to convince the government as no Test series has been played since 2007.

Since 2008 terror attack in Mumbai, the situation has been pretty sensitive.

PCB chairman Ehsan Mani during the recent Asia Cup told the media persons that situation had gone "beyond amicable settlement".

"This process has already gone beyond resolving it amicably. Had I been involved when the dispute happened, every effort would have been made to sort it bilaterally. Unfortunately, we are where we are. We have to still progress, but my doors are always open," said the former ICC president, who has just taken over from Najam Sethi.

