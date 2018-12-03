Bajaj Pulsar 220F, 180 Updated For 2019

New Pulsar 220F has been spotted at a dealership ahead of official launch.

Entire Pulsar range, including 150, 180 and 220F get new graphics and underbelly fairing for 2019.

Despite updates, pricing remains unchanged at Rs 98,694 for the Pulsar 220F and Rs 85,525 for the Pulsar 180 (both prices, ex-showroom Delhi).

Two colour options are available for 220F: Blue and Red/Black.

Bajaj had recently updated the Pulsar 150 range for 2019. And now, along with the Pulsar 180, the bikemaker has updated the Pulsar 220F as well. While Bajaj is yet to officially announce the update, the new 2019 Pulsar 220F was spotted at a dealership. Despite the updates, we were quoted the same pricing as the earlier Pulsar 220F which is Rs 96,422 (ex-showroom Pune).

Cosmetic updates for the Pulsar 220F and Pulsar 180 include new graphics on the front fender, fairing, belly pan and tailpiece. Yes, both bikes get a belly pan fairing as well. They also get a faux carbon fibre finish on the centre panel.

Mechanically, the bikes remain unchanged and surprisingly, they do not seem to get ABS either. We expect the bikes to get this safety tech soon as the 220F with ABS has also been spied testing.

The Pulsar 220F carries forward the same 220cc air- and oil-cooled single-cylinder motor which makes 21PS and 19Nm of torque, mated to a five-speed gearbox. The Pulsar 180 too carries forward its 178.6cc air- and oil-cooled single-cylinder motor that makes 17PS and 14.22Nm of torque along with its 5-speed gearbox.

Both bikes get the same dual cradle frame with front telescopic forks and gas charged twin shock absorbers at the rear. They have 17-inch alloys on both ends shod with MRF Nylogrip Zappers. Braking is via front and rear disc brakes.

The Pulsar 220 has been one of Bajaj’s best selling model and still enjoys a sizeable fan following, thanks to the performance it offers at a fairly reasonable price tag. It also offers good features at that price, like a projector headlamp, LED tail lamp, split seats and digital analogue instrument console. The Pulsar 180 borrows a lot of the Pulsar 220’s features like the LED tail lamp and semi-digital instrument console.

That said, both motorcycles feel a bit dated now especially in the company of more powerful modern 160 and 200cc motorcycles like the TVS Apache RTR 200 4v and Apache RTR 160 4V.

Source: zigwheels.com