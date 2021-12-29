Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 29, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Badal Promises To Revive Truck Unions If SAD-BSP Comes Into Power In Punjab

Addressing the media, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh accused the Congress government of having "struck" at the very livelihood of small truckers by abolishing truck unions.

Badal Promises To Revive Truck Unions If SAD-BSP Comes Into Power In Punjab
Badal Promises To Revive Truck Unions If SAD-BSP Comes Into Power In Punjab | PTI

Trending

Badal Promises To Revive Truck Unions If SAD-BSP Comes Into Power In Punjab
outlookindia.com
2021-12-29T21:23:47+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 29 Dec 2021, Updated: 29 Dec 2021 9:23 pm

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal proclaimed that all truck unions will be revived and a transporters welfare board with a corpus of Rs 25 crore created if the SAD-BSP alliances is voted to power in the 2022 assembly elections.

"We will revive truck unions to ensure small truckers get their due. We will also ensure there is no outside interference in the truck unions, including political interference, by laying down guidelines that only a member of the Union can become its president," he said.

He said simultaneously coordination committees would be established with members from truck unions, trade representatives as well as the government to ensure the interests of truckers as well as the industry are safeguarded.

Related Stories

Mother Teresa's Charity Row | Is Christianity Being Attacked In India?

He also said a transporters welfare board would be established with a corpus of Rs 25 crore to ensure the extension of humanitarian help to members in case of extraordinary circumstances like the recent Covid pandemic.

Among other measures aimed at ensuring the welfare of the trucking industry, he announced that in case of issuance of tenders, the local truck union would get precedence. "We will also end harassment being meted out to truckers by issuing annual stickers which will ensure that no truck is stopped on the road for checking of papers," said Badal.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

He promised a one-time settlement scheme would also be introduced to help truckers settle pending tax arrears.

He said portable weigh scales would be introduced to check the menace of overloading on highways and special driving schools would be established at all district headquarters to facilitate youth seeking a heavy vehicle driving license.

He said the SAD-BSP alliance was aware of the problems of school vans which had become unviable due to heavy taxation.

"We will reduce road tax for school vans as compared to commercial vehicles," he said.

He also promised to come out with a liberal policy to replace all auto-rickshaws with e-rickshaws.

"We will come out with an arrangement ensuring easy sale of current auto-rickshaws followed by provision of new e-rickshaws to the owners at nominal rate of interest. E-rickshaws will not be charged any registration fee," he said.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Sukhbir Singh Badal India Punjab Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 Goods Vehicles Electric Vehicles Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 4: India Inch Closer To Big Win In South Africa

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 4: India Inch Closer To Big Win In South Africa

Will India Once More Witness The Migrant Crisis With New Covid-19 Curbs?

Will India Once More Witness The Migrant Crisis With New Covid-19 Curbs?

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Biggest Newsmakers From Entertainment In 2021

Biggest Newsmakers From Entertainment In 2021

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Missionaries Of Charity Is Not The Only One To Have Lost Foreign Contribution Licence

Missionaries Of Charity Is Not The Only One To Have Lost Foreign Contribution Licence

Outlook Web Desk / The FCRA rules have been tightened several times under the Narendra Modi regime which has blocked funds for multiple NGOs.

Mother Teresa's Charity Row | Is Christianity Being Attacked In India?

Mother Teresa's Charity Row | Is Christianity Being Attacked In India?

Shreya Basak / Does Rajya Sabha MP P Chidambaram's comment of the government's stance towards the Missionaries of Charity, and other incidents indicate rising discrimination against Christians?

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 4: India Take Control, Need 6 Wickets

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 4: India Take Control, Need 6 Wickets

Jayanta Oinam / India set a 305-run target for South Africa in the first Test match. At the close of play on Day 4, the Proteas were 94/4.

Kapurthala Lynching A 'Planned Murder'? Police Say No Evidence Of 'Sacrilege'

Kapurthala Lynching A 'Planned Murder'? Police Say No Evidence Of 'Sacrilege'

Ashutosh Sharma / The mob lynching of a young man inside a Gurudwara near Nijampur village in Kapurthala in Punjab has led to arrests and outrage.

Advertisement