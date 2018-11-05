﻿
The Pakistan opener has 1031 runs from 26 matches at an average of 54.26.

Outlook Web Bureau 05 November 2018
Photo Composite (AP and Twitter)
2018-11-05T15:49:10+0530
Pakistan opener Babar Azam becomes the fastest player to score 1000 Twenty20 International runs on Sunday. He scored 79 runs off 58 balls as Pakistan beat New Zealand by 47 runs in the third and final match of the series in Dubai.

Azam, 24, broke India captain Virat Kohli's record by one innings. Kohli took 27 innings to reach the mark. Azam reached the mark when he reached 48 during Pakistan's innings.\

Last year, Azam said that "I don't play like him, our styles are different. But I would also like to be as successful a performer like Virat Kohli is for his team."

 Azam now has 1031 runs from 26 matches at an average of 54.26. He has eight fifties with a highest of 97 not out. Kohli, on the other hand, has 2102 T20I runs from 58 innings at an average of 48.88. He has 18 fifties with a highest score of 90 not out.

Pakistan beat the Kiwis by 47 runs to clean-sweep the three-match T20I series. Pakistan won the first match in Abu Dhabi by two runs and the second by six wickets in Dubai.

Earlier, put into the bat, the Kiwis managed only 119 runs in 16.5 overs despite skipper Kane Williamson's blistering 60 off 38 balls. Pakistan leg-spinner Shadab Khan took three for 30 runs.

