Yamaha Updates Saluto 125, Saluto RX With UBS

The UBS system makes the Saluto ready for upcoming safety norms that come into effect in April

The Saluto 125 is now priced from Rs 58,000 while the Saluto RX starts at Rs 52,000

An average price hike of around Rs 4000 on both the models

Non-UBS models have been discontinued

Yamaha has updated the Saluto RX and Saluto 125 with what it calls a ‘Unified Braking System’ (UBS). In essence, UBS is similar to Combined Braking System, or CBS. It applies a partial force on the front brake simultaneously when the rear brake is applied completely. The Saluto RX and the Saluto 125’s primary rivals, the TVS Star City Plus and the Honda CB Shine, also come with similar technology. With the additional safety kit, the Saluto RX and Saluto 125 now meet upcoming safety norms for bikes under 125cc. The new rules are set to be implemented from 1 April, 2019.

The additional safety kit has increased the prices of both bikes by around Rs 5,000. The Yamaha Saluto 125 is now priced at Rs 58,800 and Rs 60,500 for the drum and disc variants, respectively. The Matte Green variant costs an additional Rs 1,000. As for the Saluto RX, the 110cc bike now gets a price tag of Rs 52,000 for the red, matte green and blue colour options. The same motorcycle with a black paint job costs Rs 1,000 more. All prices are ex-showroom Delhi. This is an average increase of around Rs 4000 over the older models. Speaking of which, the older versions without UBS have been discontinued from the market.

Powering the Saluto RX is a 110cc single-cylinder engine which produces 7.5PS of power at 7000rpm and 8.5Nm of torque at 4500rpm. Meanwhile, the Saluto 125 sports a 125cc engine that churns out 8.3PS of power at 7000rpm and 10.1Nm of torque at 4500rpm. The Saluto RX competes against the Honda Dream Yuga and the TVS Star City Plus, while the bigger Saluto 125 rivals the Honda CB Shine and Bajaj Discover 125.

