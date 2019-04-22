Weekly Wrap-up: Why Wait For Hyundai Venue & MG Hector; 2020 Creta Revealed; 2019 Renault Kwid Coming Soon & More

﻿
Here are the most important happenings from the Indian auto industry from the last week

22 April 2019
2019-04-22T15:33:25+0530

Should You Wait For Hyundai Venue?: The Venue’s launch is still a month away and you’re planning to buy a sub-4m SUV now. What should you do in that case -- wait for the Venue or pick one its rivals? Let us help you decide. Read this.

2020 Hyundai Creta Previewed Via New ix25: It’s okay if you didn’t know that the ix25 that Hyundai offers in China is actually similar to the Creta that we get in India. What is important is that Hyundai has now previewed the new-gen ix25, which looks quite bold, to say the least. We think the new Creta, which is expected to be launched in 2020, might look like this. Detailed story here.

Renault Kwid Facelift Coming In 2019: The entry-level hatchback from Renault will get an update this year that will involve cosmetic and feature updates. How would the updated model look like? We think it might be inspired by the City K-ZE that you can see below. Read more about it here.

Should You Wait For MG Hector?: We answer the most important question that’s there in your mind if you’re out to shell out somewhere around Rs 15-20 lakh for an SUV: Should you hold your decision till the Hector launches? Here’s what we think.

Renault’s Brezza Rival Coming Next Year: It’s codenamed HBC and Renault says it will be launched in 2020. We know the sub-4m SUV segment is already crowded but Renault says its new products will create new segments within segments. Here’s everything you should know about the HBC for now.

Source: cardekho.com

