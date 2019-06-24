Top 5 Bike News Of The Week: Revolt RV 400 Unveiled, KTM RC 125 Launched, 350cc Harley-Davidson, 2019 Suzuki Gixxer And More

From India’s most advanced electric two-wheeler to a small-capacity Harley-Davidson, it’s been a pretty action-packed week! In case you missed out on all the action, here are the top five highlights in small digestible bites.

Revolt RV 400 Unveiled; Becomes India’s First Fully Electric Motorcycle

After much anticipation, Revolt finally unveiled the RV 400, India’s first all-electric bike. Not only does it get all the modern features such as a fully-digital instrument console and all-LED lighting, but also some segment-firsts. Some of which aren’t even available on some premium cars offered in India! To know what we’re on about, head here.

KTM’s Baby Supersport, RC 125, Launched In India

Multiples spy shots and much speculation later, the KTM RC 125 is finally here. And just like the 125 Duke, the baby RC borrows its design and features from its older sibling while packing a smaller motor. Sounds tempting? Well, you might want to check out its eye-brow raising price tag.

Harley-Davidson 350cc Bike To Be Built In China

Harley-Davidson’s decision to enter the small-capacity motorcycle segment was surprising, to say the least. Following up on that, the Milwaukee-based company confirmed that it will be partnering with Chinese bikemaker Qianjiang Motorcycle Co, to make the small-capacity motorcycle. Should Royal Enfield and Jawa be worried?

2019 Suzuki Gixxer Pictures Leaked; Looks More Muscular!

It’s no secret that Suzuki will be launching the 2019 Suzuki Gixxer 155 in July. But ahead of its launch, the brochure of the new motorcycle has been leaked online, revealing a whole host of changes and a sportier design.

Aprilia To Give RS 150, Tuono 150 Bigger Engines In India

Ever since Auto Expo 2018, we’ve been waiting for Aprilia to bring its small capacity motorcycles to India. However, new reports now suggest that the RS 150 and Tuono 150 will be equipped with bigger engines if they’re launched here.

Source: zigwheels.com