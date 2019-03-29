Spied: 2019 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross 1.9D 4x4 To Get Automatic Transmission, Premium Features

Gets the cosmetic updates that were introduced on the mu-X facelift in 2018.

Looks similar to the Thai-spec model.

New 1.9-litre diesel engine with a 6-speed AT will get 4X4 capability.

Will get 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Will get leather upholstery, automatic air conditioning, rear parking sensors and camera.

The top variant will be called Prestige.

The 2019 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross has been spied again, and this time we’ve got conclusive information about the powertrain and features that will be on offer. The 2019 D-Max V-Cross, which will be launched soon, will get a 1.9-litre diesel engine that will conform to BSIV emission standards at launch. It will be available with both manual and automatic transmission options, and the automatic transmission will be available with the 4x4 setup.

The 1.9-litre diesel engine on the D-Max V-Cross will be upgraded to meet BSVI emission norms ahead of the April 1, 2020, deadline. On the UK-spec EuroVI D-Max, this 1.9-litre diesel engine makes 164PS of power and 360Nm of peak torque and can be had with both 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmissions. This engine will replace the 2.5-litre diesel engine on the current India-spec D-Max V-Cross. The 2.5-litre diesel engine makes 134PS of power and 320Nm of torque and is available with a 5-speed manual transmission only.

In terms of cosmetic updates, the D-Max V-Cross will get refreshed a refreshed front and look similar to the UK-spec model which went on sale in 2017. It will get projector headlamps instead of halogens. The front bumper, front grille, rear bumper and tail lamps will also be updated. Similar updates were also introduced on the 2018 mu-X facelift.

Inside, the cabin layout remains similar to the current V-Cross. However, instead of the beige-brown finish, it gets a brown-black finish. For an upmarket feel, the cabin also features piano black inserts on the dashboard, central console and doors. They replace the silver-coloured trim elements in the current model.

The D-Max V-Cross in the spy images seems to be a top-spec variant which will be badged as the Prestige in India.

This variant seems to be inspired by the UK-spec D-Max Utah which gets the following features:

ABS, EBD and BA

Electronic stability control

Hill-start assist

Hill-descent control

Front, side and curtain airbags

Rear parking sensors and parking camera

Push-button start

7” Touchscreen infotainment system (gets Apple CarPlay and Android Auto in the UK)

Leather upholstery and leather-wrapped steering wheel (gets heated front seats in the UK), Automatic air conditioning

18-inch alloy wheels

Silver side steps

LED rear lights

Cruise control

LED DRLs

The Isuzu D-Max V-Cross is expected to go on sale in India in the first half of 2019. It is currently available in 2 variants: Standard and High. The Standard variant is priced at Rs 15.32 lakh while the High variant costs Rs 16.82 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Prices are likely to go up with the addition of more features and automatic transmission to the D-Max V-Cross range.

Source: cardekho.com