Renault Offers In September 2019: Benefits Of Up To Rs 1.15 Lakh

With every other carmaker offering discounts and benefits during the automotive slowdown, Renault is joining the exercise. The offers are applicable on four of its five models: the Kwid, Duster, Lodgy and Captur. The recently launched Triber doesn’t get discounts just yet.

Here is a detailed look at the individual offers on these Renault cars which are applicable till 30th September 2019.

Renault Kwid:

All variants of the Kwid are available with some savings in this offer period. The entry-level Renault is being offered with a 4-year/1,00,00km warranty (2-year/50,000km + 2-year/50,000km extended) for free. Renault is also offering a cash discount of upto Rs 20,000 along with an exchange bonus of upto Rs 20,000, taking the total benefits up to Rs 40,000.

For buyers in Kerala, Renault is offering a little extra. Along with the above benefits, you get the option of choosing either the first year’s insurance or the 4-year/40,000km maintenance package for just Re 1.

Renault Duster:

The French carmaker is offering the maximum benefits on the pre-facelift model of the Duster. If you opt for the diesel variants, you can save up to Rs 1 lakh (cash discount of Rs 50,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 50,000). However, in the case of petrol variants, only a cash discount of Rs 30,000 is on offer. Renault is also offering a loyalty bonus of either Rs 10,000 in cash or Rs 20,000 in exchange.

What’s more, there is also a corporate bonus of Rs 5,000 that can be availed by select professionals. In case you are an existing Renault customer, you can enjoy an 8.99 per cent rate of interest if you opt for financing the car.

The facelift variants don’t get any cash discount or exchange bonus but carry forward the same loyalty bonus and corporate offer along with the same rate of interest for existing Renault customers.

Renault Lodgy:

The STD and RXE 85 variants of the Lodgy MPV are being offered with a cash discount of upto Rs 30,000. Additionally, Renault is also offering a corporate bonus of Rs 5,000. The first year insurance on all STEPWAY variants is being offered at Re 1.

Renault Captur:

Renault has kept the offer pretty simple when it comes to the Captur. It comes with total benefits of up to Rs 1,00,000 and a corporate bonus of Rs 5,000.

Source: cardekho.com