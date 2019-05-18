﻿
Home »  Website »  Automobiles »  Production-Ready Triumph Rocket 3 GT Spotted

Production-Ready Triumph Rocket 3 GT Spotted

Triumph is likely to launch a performance-focused variant along with the GT model

18 May 2019
Production-Ready Triumph Rocket 3 GT Spotted
Production-Ready Triumph Rocket 3 GT Spotted
outlookindia.com
2019-05-18T13:07:21+0530
  • The motorcycle was spotted presumably during an ad shoot.
  • Both variants are likely to be powered by a 2500cc inline three-cylinder engine.
  • We expect the production version to make its debut at the 2019 EICMA Motor Show.

Triumph has been testing its monster of a motorcycle, the Rocket 3, for quite some time now. Until now, a bunch of spy images have been revealed and a lot of information about the power cruiser is already out there on the internet. However, the new set of images give us an insight into the new GT variant, which implies that Triumph is likely to bring a toned down version too. Behind the tourer, there’s also a red motorcycle which appears to be a performance-focused variant of the Rocket 3.

Being a touring-biased motorcycle, the Rocket 3 GT gets a small windscreen, a pillion seat, a backrest and a taller and wide handlebar. It also features a new dual-tone silver/black paint option. As per the images, the performance-oriented Rocket 3 gets a shorter and wider handlebar compared to the touring variant, which appears to be similar to the Rocket 3 TFC. Technical information about both these motorcycles is limited as of now. However, these motorcycles are likely to be powered by the same engine as the Rocket 3 TFC: a 2500cc, water-cooled inline three-cylinder motor. This gigantic engine produces 170PS and a colossal 221Nm of torque. Just to put things into perspective, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza ZDI Plus produces 200Nm of torque!

The Triumph Rocket 3 will come with a plethora of rider aids like ride-by-wire, four riding modes (rain, road, sport and rider), Triumph Shift Assist (quickshifter), traction control and cornering ABS.

The Rocket 3 TFC which was unveiled a few days back has a price tag of £25,000 (on road), which translates to Rs 22.54 lakh (excluding Indian taxes and duties). However, the variants which have been spotted now are likely to be a lot more affordable than the limited-edition model.

The Rocket 3 GT looks production-ready, so chances are that Triumph will unveil it at the 2019 EICMA Motor Show. Expect it to come to our shores in 2020.

Source: zigwheels.com

READ MORE IN:
Automobiles Bikes Triumph Motorcycles Triumph Rocket III Automobiles

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Godse Killed Gandhi, People Like Pragya Killing Soul of India : Kailash Satyarthi
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters