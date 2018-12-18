Nissan Kicks Official Bookings Open

Nissan Kicks can be booked for an amount of Rs 25,000

Bookings can be made through the Nissan dealerships as well as the company’s official website

The booking amount is fully refundable

Nissan Kicks will be launched in January 2019

Nissan India has officially started accepting bookings for the Kicks compact SUV. You can book yours for a fully refundable amount of Rs 25,000. Too tied up to visit the dealerships? Then you can make your booking through Nissan India’s official website as well. The new Nissan Kicks is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 14 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Renault Captur and the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross.

Here’s what the company had to say about it.

Press Release:

Nissan India Open Bookings for new Nissan KICKS

NEW DELHI, India (Dec. 14, 2018): Nissan India commenced bookings of the new Nissan KICKS – the intelligent SUV at INR 25,000 across all Nissan dealerships in India. Customers can also book this most awaited SUV on www.nissan.in.

Commenting on the announcement, Hardeep Singh Brar, Director, Sales and Commercial, Nissan Motors India Ltd., said, “The new Nissan KICKS is a testimony to our commitment to bring the best of global products and technology to our customers in India. We are confident that with its progressive SUV design and advanced technology, the KICKS will appeal to new-age urban adventure seekers.”

The Nissan KICKS is a complete vehicle package, with an exceptional combination of intelligent technology and class leading premium-ness. Boasting a sculpted body that commands both power and agility, the new Nissan KICKS is much stronger, safer, and durable on Indian roads. The SUV offers a host of globally established design features such as a Floating Roof Design, Stylish Roof Rail, Signature LED Daytime Running Lights, Shark Fin Antenna Front Fog Lamps and Door Mounted ORVM with Indicators. The bold V-motion grille is a signature motif in Nissan’s design language, and the uniquely designed headlamps and iconic boomerang-shaped LED signature lamp tail lights add to the NEW KICKS’ distinctive presence.

Exterior:

LED Projector Headlamps for longer & wider visibility for superior ride experience

LED Signature Lamp

Floating roof with dual tone styling

R17 5-Spoke Machined Alloy Wheel

Nissan Signature Chrome V motion grill

Functional Roof rail

Boomerang Tail Lamp

Aspheric ORVM to reduce blind spots

Body Side Moulding / Wheel Arch / Skid Plates etc.

Spacious Cabin & Premium Interiors:

Luxurious Dual-tone Brown & Black Interior theme with Carbon Fiber Finishing

Leather wrapped soft touch dashboard & Door trims [First-in-class]

Auto AC as standard across grades [First-in-Class]

Shoulder Room & Knee Room [Best-in-Class]

Large Configurable Storage with 400L Boot Space [Best-in-class]

Cooled & illuminated glove box

Innovation & Technology:

Around View Monitor Display (AVM) 360 Camera [First-in-Class]

8.0” Floating infotainment system with ANDROID AUTO & APPLE CARPLAY [First-in-Class]

Nissan Connect [Standard – Best-in-Class]

LED Projector Headlamp

Rain Sensing Wipers

Superior Ride Experience:

Intelligent Trace Control [Vehicle Dynamics Control]

ABS with EBD & Braking Assistance – [Standard]

Cruise Control

Smart Vision with - Auto Headlamps

Front & Rear Fog lamps

Cornering Fog Lamps

ECO Mode

Hill Start Assist

Smart Maneuverability - Least Turning Radius [Best-in-Class]

Class-Leading Ground Clearance

Powerful Drive Performance

1.5H4K Petrol is driven by 5 speed manual transmission

1.5K9K dci Diesel engine is driven by 6 speed manual transmission

Source: cardekho.com