Kia Seltos vs Hyundai Venue: Which SUV To Buy?

The Kia Seltos was recently launched in India and the Hyundai Venue is not that old either, having been launched a couple of months ago. They are not in the same segment either but what they both have in common is the fact that they are both SUVs and the prices of some of their variants overlap. So, does it make more sense for you to pick the Seltos or the Venue? Let’s find out.

Before we dive into the variants, let’s first get their basic differences, dimensions and powertrain specifications out of the way.

Basic Differences

Dimensions

The Kia Seltos trumps the Hyundai Venue in all dimensions.

Powertrain

Petrol

Diesel

Variants Comparison

Over here, we will be pitting similarly priced variants (within Rs 50,000) of the two cars against one another. Also, we will only be pitting variants that have similar powertrains.

Petrol

Note: HT lineup only offers the 1.5-litre petrol engine, while the GT lineup features the 1.4-litre turbo

Kia Seltos HTE vs Hyundai Venue SX Dual Tone Turbo

Common features: ABS with EBD, dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, all four power windows, keyless entry, seat belt reminder (driver + passenger), high speed alert system, seatbelt pretensioners and load limiters, ISOFIX mounts, projector headlamps, body coloured door handles, body coloured ORVMs, body coloured bumpers, shark fin antenna, height adjustable driver’s seat, four speakers,, rear AC vents, tilt adjustable steering, audio system with bluetooth connectivity and steering mounted audio controls.

What Seltos Gets Over Venue: Sunglass holder.

What Venue Gets Over Seltos: Reversing camera, projector fog lamps, day and night IRVM, auto headlamps, follow-me-home headlamps, impact sensing door unlock, speed sensing auto door lock, rear defogger, cornering lamps, LED DRLs, positioning lamps, LED tail lamps, alloy wheels, leather seat upholstery, adjustable rear headrests, 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and voice recognition, two tweeters, electric sunroof, driver window auto up-down, auto climate control, electrically adjustable ORVMs, electrically foldable ORVMs, driver rear view monitor (allows the driver to view the rear camera while driving forward), cooled glovebox, cruise control, front armrest with storage, USB charger, rear parcel tray, turn indicators on ORVMs.

Verdict: The Venue and Seltos both cost the same in this case. However, it is the Venue that steals the thunder of the Seltos by packing numerous features that are not present in the Kia SUV. So, if size is not a priority and you are looking for an SUV that gives you the most features, pick the Hyundai Venue, which even packs a powerful engine. If size is a priority, the Seltos justifies its price for the size and basic set of features it offers.

Diesel

Kia Seltos HTE vs Hyundai Venue SX Dual Tone

Common features: ABS with EBD, dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, all four power windows, keyless entry, seat belt reminder (driver + passenger), high speed alert system, seatbelt pretensioners and load limiters, ISOFIX mounts, projector headlamps, body coloured door handles, body coloured ORVMs, body coloured bumpers, shark fin antenna, height adjustable driver’s seat, four speakers, steering mounted audio controls, rear AC vents, tilt adjustable steering, audio system with bluetooth connectivity.

What Seltos Gets Over Venue: Rear disc brakes, sunglass holder.

What Venue Gets Over Seltos: Reversing camera, projector fog lamps, day and night IRVM, auto headlamps, follow-me-home headlamps, impact sensing door unlock, speed sensing auto door lock, rear defogger, cornering lamps, LED DRLs, positioning lamps, LED tail lamps, alloy wheels, leather seat upholstery, adjustable rear headrests, 8-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, voice recognition, two tweeters, electric sunroof, driver window auto up-down, auto climate control, electrically adjustable ORVMs, electrically foldable ORVMs, driver rear view monitor (allows the driver to view the rear camera while driving forward), cooled glove box, cruise control, front armrest with storage, USB charger, rear parcel tray, turn indicators on ORVMs.

Verdict: In this case, the Seltos is more expensive by Rs 6000. If you are looking for a feature-loaded SUV with size not being a priority, pick the Hyundai Venue as it comes with a lot more features than the Seltos. However, if size is a priority, the Seltos also packs in quite a few features to justify its price and size.

Kia Seltos HTK vs Hyundai Venue SX Opt

Common features (over previous variants): Projector fog lamps, driver window auto up-down, turn indicators on ORVMs, electrically adjustable ORVMs, 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, reversing camera, driver rear view monitor (allows the driver to view the rear camera while driving forward), two tweeters, USB charger.

What Seltos Gets Over Venue: Rear disc brakes, sunglass holder.

What Venue Gets Over Seltos: Day and night IRVM, auto headlamps, follow-me-home headlamps, impact sensing door unlock, speed sensing auto door lock, 2 side airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), vehicle stability management (VSM), hill assist control (HAC), rear defogger, cornering lamps, LED DRLs, positioning lamps, LED tail lamps, alloy wheels, leather seat upholstery, adjustable rear headrests, voice recognition, electric sunroof, auto climate control, electrically foldable ORVMs, cooled glove box, cruise control, front armrest with storage,rear wipe and wash, rear parcel tray, smart key, burglar alarm, 60:40 split rear seat, HD infotainment display, Hyundai Blue Link (connected car tech), push button start/stop, air purifier, wireless phone charger, sliding front armrest, rear armrest with cupholders.

Verdict: The Seltos is considerably more expensive in this case. And while Kia is offering a decent bit of kit on their compact SUV in this case, the Venue is simply loaded to the brim with features. So if features are your main criteria, pick the Venue. However, if size is also crucial for you, the Seltos does make a case for itself despite the hefty premium.

Source: cardekho.com