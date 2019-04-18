Hyundai Venue To Make India Debut Today, Will Rival Mahindra XUV300, Maruti Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon & More

Global and India debut to be held simultaneously

Will be launched in India in the second half of May 2019.

Debuts Blue Link Internet connected car tech for Hyundai in India.

Expected engine options: 1.0-litre turbo petrol, 1.4-litre petrol and a 1.4-litre diesel.

Prices to range between Rs 8 lakh and Rs 12 lakh; rivals EcoSport, XUV300, Nexon and Vitara Brezza.

Weeks after we caught a glimpse of the Hyundai Venue in official sketches and spy shots, it has now been showcased in a commercial playing on a billboard at New York's Times Square. Slated to make its official debut on 17 April 2019 in India as well as the New York International Auto Show (NYIAS), the Venue is going to be a global product for Hyundai. It will also be the first sub-compact SUV from the Korean brand in India when it’s launched in May 2019.

The latest images confirm that the Venue will be boxy yet curvy in stark comparison to the squarish proportions of the Creta. The images reveal Hyundai’s cascading grille which seems chunkier than the Creta dominates the front. The headlamps, as we reported earlier, follow a split setup and look similar to the bigger Hyundai Kona. As a result, the turn indicators have been placed on the upper half, while the bumper gets integrated LED DRLs around the headlights. The fog lamps are projector units as seen on the Verna and Elantra.

In profile, it sports slightly flared wheel arches, roof rails and edgy dual-tone diamond cut alloy wheels which will be 16-inch units wrapped in 205/60-section tyres in the India-spec top model. The Hyundai Venue will have a dual-tone roof option as well, just like the Creta. The rear end isn’t visible here, but you can check it out in the picture below.

The Hyundai Venue will debut the brand’s globally available Blue Link connected car technology in India. Powering the Venue’s connected tech will be an eSIM from Vodafone Idea, offering a host of telematics services. It will also utilise cloud-based data and artificial intelligence for optimising the voice commands for Indian English.

In India, the Venue will debut Hyundai’s 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine. This engine is likely to be mated to a DCT (dual-clutch automatic transmission). Other options are expected to be the 1.4-litre petrol and diesel engine options from the Hyundai Verna with a 6-speed manual as standard, while an automatic option is also on the cards.

On the inside, the Hyundai Venue will get an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment, bigger than the Creta’s, with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The SUV will also get features like a semi-digital instrument cluster, auto climate control, fast charging, sunroof with the likelihood of ventilated seats similar to the Creta and Verna.

Prices of the Hyundai Venue are expected to hover in the range of Rs 8 lakh to Rs 12 lakh. It will compete against the Mahindra XUV300, Ford EcoSport, Maruti Vitara Brezza and Tata Nexon.

Second Image Source

Source: cardekho.com