Hyundai Venue SUV To Feature eSIM, Connected Tech & More

Official reveal on April 17, 2019.

Prices expected to start from Rs 8 lakh with launch likely in May 2019.

Will rival the likes of the Vitara Brezza, EcoSport, XUV300 and Nexon.

Will feature an integrated Vodafone Idea eSIM, allowing owners to stay informed with the car’s vitals in real-time, similar to the upcoming MG (Morris Garages) Hector.

Will come with telematics connectivity options to relay information about service reminders, car’s health and more to driver.

Offers voice recognition and real-time traffic navigation

Hyundai Venue will be the first car in its segment to offer engine start/stop, climate control and door lock-unlock as well as key sharing remotely.

Hyundai Venue will also get a panic button on the key fob capable of sending distress notifications to the driver’s family members.

In case of any mishap, there’s an automatic emergency assistance feature.

After revealing its official name a few days ago, Hyundai has now announced that its upcoming Venue SUV will bring some segment-first connectivity options when it’s launched. It will get an integrated eSIM with inbuilt internet from Vodafone Idea along with Hyundai’s telematics system called ‘BlueLink Connectivity Technology’. The operating button for the telematics system, SOS, RSA (road-side assistance) will be placed on the internal rearview mirror.

Hyundai Venue will also bring features such as Automatic Crash Notification (ACN) and Assistance, SOS Emergency Assistance, and Roadside Assistance similar to the Ford EcoSport and Mahindra XUV300. Thanks to live tracking it will also allow the owners access to vehicle theft tracking and immobilization, speed alert, geo fence alert (sends text alerts if your vehicle was driven in and out of certain boundary zones set by you), notifications regarding car’s location, and more.

The Hyundai Venue will also have panic button to send notification to your loved ones in case of an emergency. Since the vehicle will be operable through the internet as well, it will also provide mobile application-controlled engine start/stop, climate control, door lock, horn honk and lights facility.

While the MG Hector, which is scheduled to launch in July 2019, was destined to be the first mass-market car in India to feature eSIM technology, the Hyundai Venue is likely to beat it to market with a launch slated for May 2019. The Hyundai Venue is expected to be priced from Rs 8 lakh while the MG SUV will be more expensive, with an expected starting price of Rs 17 lakh.

The Hyundai Venue is expected to receive multiple engine and transmission options. To start with, there will be a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine available with a dual clutch automatic transmission. The other engine options are likely to include a 1.4-litre petrol engine, which also powers the Verna, and the 1.4-litre diesel engine, that’s found underneath the hood of the Elite i20 and the Creta. The Hyundai Venue will rival the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300 and the Honda WR-V.

