Honda Civic vs Skoda Octavia: Which Sedan Offers More Space?

The tenth-gen Honda Civic was launched in India in March 2019. It's the first instance that the Civic is available in India with both petrol and diesel engine options, and that makes it a more competitive package in the mid-size sedan space than before.

One of the Civic's main rivals in India is the Skoda Octavia. To figure out which of these mid-size sedans offer more space on the inside, we got out the measuring tape and got to work. But before we tell you our findings, have a look at the exterior dimensions of the two sedans.

Longer car: Skoda Octavia

Wider car: Skoda Octavia

Taller car: Skoda Octavia

Longer wheelbase: Honda Civic

The Skoda Octavia is longer, wider and taller than the Civic when comparing exterior dimensions. However, the Civic has a longer wheelbase, which could prove crucial to creating more space inside the cabin.

First row

The Octavia’s larger exterior dimensions result in a more spacious first row inside the cabin. The Skoda sedan offers more legroom and kneeroom in the front row. The seat back in the Skoda is also taller and the headroom on offer is also more than the Civic. So, taller people are likely to be more comfortable in the Octavia. The cabin width and seat base width are the same for the two, although the Civic does offer a longer seat base. That will translate into better under thigh support, which can be a boon on longer journeys.

Second row

Coming to rear, the Octavia offers more shoulder room and headroom. Practical tests reveal that the Octavia will seat three at the back more comfortably. While the Octavia offers better shoulder room, the rear seat base of the Civic is wider.

The longer wheelbase of the Civic helps it offer better knee room and a longer seat base length. Thus, under thigh support will be better in the Civic, which is a boon on longer journeys. The seat back height is also more on the Civic, which means your neck will have better support, especially if you’re taller than average. If headroom is not a concern for you in the rear of the Civic and you don’t share the rear seat with two more people, the Civic is likely to offer a more spacious environment.

Source: cardekho.com