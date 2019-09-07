﻿
Endure No Wait To Get The Grand i10 Nios Home

Grab the Grand i10 Nios now without enduring any waiting period

07 September 2019
2019-09-07T13:28:40+0530

  • The Grand i10 Nios was launched on August 20.

  • It is available in five variants.

  • There is no waiting period for the Grand i10 Nios in most top cities.

  • Hyundai offers a BS6-compliant petrol engine on the i10 Nios.

Hyundai launched the third-gen 10, called the Grand i10 Nios, in India. It comes in five variants: Era, Magna, Sportz, Sportz Dual Tone and Asta. The Korean carmaker had started accepting bookings well before the launch of its new offering. Have a look at the table to check its waiting period in top 20 cities in India.

The Grand i10 Nios comes with a BS6-compliant 1.2-litre petrol engine that churns out 83PS of max power and 114Nm of peak torque. Hyundai also offers a 1.2-litre diesel engine but it is only BS4-compliant as of now. This powertrain is capable of producing 75PS of max power and 190Nm of peak torque. Both the engines come with the option of a manual or an AMT.

As of now, the third-gen avatar of the i10 is available without any waiting period in almost all the major cities in India except for Jaipur, Kolkata, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Indore, where it ranges between a few days to as long as 2 months.

The Grand i10 Nios takes on the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Ignis, Ford Figo and Freestyle in the Indian market.

Source: cardekho.com

