Drag-Ready Indian Scout Bobber Has 130PS!

Called the Appaloosa, it’s based on the 2019 Scout Bobber.

It gets an extended swingarm and fully adjustable Ohlins suspension at the front.

It features a chain drive instead of belt drive as seen on the standard motorcycle.

To celebrate one’s 100th anniversary, the plan is to go all out in every aspect, right? And that’s exactly what Indian Motorcycles did. To commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Scout, Indian Motorcycle has made a custom Scout Bobber. Christened as Appaloosa, the American bike maker will test the bike at the Sultans of Sprint event, which is scheduled for next month. Indian Motorcycle isn’t new to making exceptional special-edition motorcycles. Back in 2017, the company had unveiled a custom Scout, which was a 187PS monster!

Back to the Appaloosa, then. The front end of the Appaloosa has been completely redesigned and it now looks more like a fighter jet than a standard Scoot Bobber! Behind the prolonged front end is a tiny 2.5-litre fuel tank, which the company says is enough for sprint racing. To adapt the new riding style, Indian Motorcycle has changed the rear subframe and added lower-set clip-on handlebars as well as drag racing-style foot controls.

Further changes include an extended swingarm and custom made suspension setup (fully adjustable fork up front and piggyback shock absorbers at the rear). The engine is the same unit as the standard Scout Bobber. However, by remapping the ECU, adding Nitrous Oxide injection system, Akrapovic exhaust, direct intake, and a Power Commander, the company has bumped the power from 94PS to 130PS. Transferring 130 horses to the rear wheel is done via a chain drive system instead of belt drive as seen on the standard Scout Bobber. The special-edition motorcycle features a quickshifter as well. Stopping this beast is not a small thing and is done by two 230mm discs per calliper.

The American bike maker is planning to display this bike in the UK at The Bike Shed (24-26 May) and at Wheels & Waves in France (12-16 June).

Source: zigwheels.com